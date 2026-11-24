Rwanda Green Fund is set for a major overhaul because its funding model is no longer fit for purpose in the current climate finance environment, Minister of Environment Bernadette Arakwiye has told Members of Parliament.

The changes are contained in a draft law establishing the Rwanda Green Fund, presented to the Chamber of Deputies on November 23.

Formerly known as FONERWA, the fund was established under Law No. 39/2017 on the National Fund for Environment as a grant-based "sink fund" reliant on development partner financing.

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Since 2012, it has mobilised about $364 million and delivered measurable impact in sustainable land management, agriculture, e-mobility and environmental resilience.

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"While effective in its early phase, this model is no longer fit for purpose in the current climate finance environment," Arakwiye said.

She said the fund faces three key constraints.

"The first is limited sustainability, owing to dependence on declining grant and concessional flows. The second is limited scalability, with an inability to mobilise and manage large-scale private and institutional capital. The third is limited financial recycling, with weak capacity to generate and reinvest own-source revenues or deploy investment instruments," she said.

The current legal framework suits grant administration but is not designed to enable investment, blended finance or sustainable revenue generation.

The Ministry of Environment said the new law is needed to "transform the fund from a grant-based facility into a diversified national climate finance platform capable of mobilising, structuring, investing and recycling capital at scale."

Key changes

The draft law proposes a dedicated investment arm, set up as a private legal entity, to enable blended finance instruments and private capital mobilisation.

It also introduces advisory and project preparation services and revenue diversification mechanisms, and strengthens governance and autonomy.

The fund was renamed from the National Fund for Environment to Rwanda Green Fund (RGF) to align its legal identity with its evolving mandate and role in mobilising climate and green finance. Its mission is to mobilise funds, invest and catalyse sustainable finance in Rwanda and beyond.

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Its responsibilities now include providing technical advisory services to project developers, investors and other stakeholders in preparing, structuring and implementing green projects.

A new provision on the fund's powers will enable it to establish an investment arm operating investment vehicles that pool equity capital from institutional and private equity investors. That capital would be channelled into a diversified portfolio of funds, with a focus on sustainable investments.

A ministerial order will list the activities and projects eligible for RGF financing, and the types of projects in which it may invest.

Arakwiye added that the provision on the fund's property and sources of funding has been improved to cater for emerging revenue sources such as carbon market and ecosystem services.

MPs raise concerns

MP Germaine Mukabalisa asked whether ongoing projects would be affected.

"Some projects were not completed, such as Green City, and people cannot develop their land. The government had pledged to give an answer in June. What happened? As the fund's structure changes, what will be the fate of the beneficiaries of such projects?" she asked.

MP Phoibe Kanyange questioned the renaming, asking whether climate change had been considered.

Arakwiye replied that projects will continue despite the changes.

"Green City Kigali, among other projects, will continue. We hope that, with the capacity to mobilise more funds, the gaps faced in Green City Kigali will be fixed," she said.

Development of the project, she explained, had been halted while physical plans were being prepared, and the revamped fund will continue to fast-track it.

The relevance of the draft law was approved by 74 MPs, with no rejections.

Tapping into the carbon market

The fund will also earn revenue from selling carbon credits on the voluntary carbon market and from investments under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Further income will come from benefit-sharing agreements with stakeholders in carbon credit-generating projects, carbon asset management services, and fees for capacity-building, technical assistance and policy advisory services related to voluntary carbon market development, project implementation and regulatory compliance.

Strategic opportunity

Global climate finance flows are estimated at about $1.3 trillion annually, with a clear shift in the composition of finance flowing to Africa.

Grant and concessional finance has declined by about 10-20% in recent years, Arakwiye explained, while private climate finance has grown. According to the Climate Policy Initiative, it now accounts for around 55-60% of total climate finance flows in Africa.

Rwanda's climate action plan, NDC 3.0, estimates that about $12 billion in climate finance will be needed to 2035, underscoring the importance of mobilising private and blended capital.

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"This transition is timely and necessary to ensure Rwanda captures available climate capital flows and delivers on its long-term climate ambitions," she said.

Fund's achievements so far

The fund has piloted innovative models, de-risked early-stage investments and supported national climate priorities.

It has evolved through three phases: 2012 to 2017, established under the Green Growth and Climate Resilience Strategy (GGCRS), focusing on foundational systems and early capitalisation; 2017 to 2021, becoming a fully autonomous public institution with legal personality and financial autonomy; and 2022 to 2024, an expansion phase that included rebranding, the creation of the Ireme Invest and Intego facilities, and development of the 2030 Strategy.

Flagship interventions include the $32 million Green Gicumbi Programme, which benefits more than 150,000 direct and 380,000 indirect beneficiaries through integrated watershed management, climate-smart agriculture, clean cooking and relocation from risk zones. It has also created more than 23,000 jobs and skills opportunities in Gicumbi District.

The $5 million Nyandungu Eco-Park supports ecosystem restoration, flood management and biodiversity recovery, and has informed the rehabilitation of more than 4,000 hectares of wetlands in Kigali.

The Rwf600 million Ampersand project supports proof of concept for electric mobility and is expected to catalyse an estimated $30-40 million in private investment.