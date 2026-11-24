Uganda's military has denied involvement in a fighter jet that was shot down by the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation (FRN) near Minembwe in eastern DR Congo on Sunday, November 22.

The denial followed the circulation of a video showing one of the survivors being questioned by armed fighters about his nationality and the circumstances under which he entered DR Congo.

The shooting down of the plane was announced this week by Lawrence Kanyuka, spokesperson for the FRN. He said FRN fighters downed it at around 6am on Sunday, claiming it was preparing to attack civilian populations in the Minembwe area.

Reports from the crash site indicate that two occupants died while two others survived. In the footage, one of the survivors identifies himself as Ugandan and claims to be a junior military officer deployed to the country by his government.

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Asked who sent him to DR Congo, he responded: "Uganda."

His identity, military status and claims of government involvement have not been independently verified.

In a social media post, Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) had nothing to do with the aircraft.

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"UPDF had nothing to do with the aircraft that was shot down in Minembwe. We have penalised that company," Kainerugaba said in a statement shared on X by Chris Magezi, Acting Director of Defence Public Information and Media Affairs.

He did not identify the company or explain the nature of the penalty.

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In a separate post, Kainerugaba said he had ordered the arrest of several soldiers and officers linked to a company that had sought to employ them.

"Today, I ordered the arrest of several soldiers and officers. The company that sought to employ them is banned from operating in Uganda. We shall investigate it further," he said.

He also warned Ugandans against working for mercenary companies in DR Congo, threatening severe punishment for those involved.

TAGS: DR CONGO, UPDF, FRN, MERCENARIES