Rwanda and Denmark have signed three agreements to strengthen cooperation in diplomatic relations, employment opportunities for diplomatic staff and taxation.

The agreements were signed on Monday, November 23, in Copenhagen by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, and his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, following their bilateral meeting.

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The ministers signed the Rwanda-Denmark Partnership Agreement, a Memorandum of Understanding on Gainful Employment for Members of Diplomatic Missions, and a Declaration of Intent to negotiate an Agreement on the Avoidance of Double Taxation.

The signing was among several engagements Nduhungirehe had on Monday as he commenced his official visit to Denmark to explore opportunities for stronger cooperation in areas including education, technology, investment and sustainable development.

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During his meeting with Rasmussen, they discussed shared priorities and opportunities to strengthen political and economic relations, as well as cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels.

Nduhungirehe also met Denmark's Minister for Science, Education and Digitalisation, Christina Egelund, to discuss cooperation in education, scientific research, technology and digital transformation. The discussions explored opportunities for knowledge exchange, innovation and skills development.

The minister also visited Digital Hub Denmark, where he was received by Executive Director Jakob Lindmark Frier and Rune Lund, Head of Global South Markets at cBrain.

The visit focused on Denmark's experience in digital government and public digital infrastructure, with discussions exploring opportunities for collaboration in digital transformation, innovation and the delivery of efficient, citizen-centred public services.

On the economic front, Nduhungirehe participated in a business roundtable at the headquarters of the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), where he met selected Danish companies from its Africa Network.

The discussions centred on opportunities for Danish companies to invest in Rwanda and strengthen trade and business partnerships between the two countries.

He also visited CopenHill, a waste-to-energy plant in Copenhagen that converts waste into energy while combining sustainable waste management with urban development.

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The facility demonstrates Denmark's approach to the green and circular economy, in which waste is turned into useful resources through innovation.

Nduhungirehe also met members of the Rwandan community in Denmark to exchange views on their contribution to national unity, Rwanda's socio-economic transformation and the promotion of Rwandan culture.