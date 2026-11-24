THE Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Obenewaa Akweley Ocloo, has directed all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to clean and beautify public spaces, principal streets and road medians ahead of Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary celebrations in 2027.

The directive also requires the Assemblies to improve street lighting, paint public buildings and principal streets, and display the national flag at strategic locations, with their performance to be monitored and reported to the Presidency.

Ms Ocloo gave the directive at a press engagement in Accra yesterday, where she communicated a national directive from President John Dramani Mahama to improve the cleanliness, safety and general outlook of the Greater Accra Region.

She said as the nation's capital region and gateway to Ghana, Greater Accra must reflect the country's pride and aspirations, adding that its public spaces and roads must meet the standards expected of a modern capital.

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Under the directive, the Assemblies are to clear overgrown weeds, refuse, abandoned materials and unauthorised encroachments from road medians, highways, principal streets and other public spaces. They are also expected to undertake landscaping and plant ornamental flowers and trees.

On street lighting, the Regional Minister said theft of lighting infrastructure remained a major challenge despite interventions by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the Assemblies and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition.

She urged residents to report incidents of theft, adding that the RCC would continue engaging the Ministry to address gaps in street lighting.

Ms Ocloo also called on corporate organisations, businesses, traditional authorities and development partners to support the exercise through the adoption of public spaces, maintenance of streetlights and beautification of communities.

She stressed that the transformation of the region required collective responsibility and should not be left to government and the Assemblies alone.

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On accountability, she said the RCC would coordinate and monitor implementation across all 29 Assemblies in accordance with the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

She disclosed that the monitoring exercise would begin next week, with the region divided into five zones to assess progress. A comprehensive report would subsequently be submitted to the Presidency. Read More.