GHANA is ready to adopt the proposed ECO single currency for the West African Monetary Zone (WAMZ), Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has stated.

He said the country had met some of the key convergence criteria required for the adoption of the single currency, including maintaining single-digit inflation, although logistical arrangements and ongoing regional consultations would determine the eventual take-off.

Dr Asiama gave the assurance at a press conference on Wednesday following the 133rd meeting of the Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), where he responded to questions about Ghana's preparedness and the proposed phased adoption of the ECO.

His comments followed a proposal by President John Dramani Mahama at the West African Integration and Investment Summit in Freetown, Sierra Leone, that countries ready to adopt the ECO should be allowed to proceed while others joined when they met the necessary requirements.

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Responding, Dr Asiama said Ghana was prepared but stressed that the process required cooperation among member states.

"Yes, we are ready. When you look at the convergence criteria, we are ready. However, the processes are ongoing," he mentioned.

He disclosed that he would participate in an ECOWAS meeting in Abidjan to discuss the matter, adding that the practical arrangements and readiness of other participating countries would be important considerations.

"Next year was mentioned, but we will have to consider the logistics behind it and also the other countries that will be ready to start the ECO adoption," he stated.

The Governor's comments come amid renewed efforts by West African countries to deepen monetary integration, facilitate cross-border trade and reduce the challenges associated with currency transactions within the sub-region.

On the Bank's recent adjustment to the monetary policy framework, Dr Asiama was emphatic that the move should not be interpreted as a reduction in the policy rate.

He explained that the adjustment was intended to align the policy framework with prevailing market interest rates and strengthen the transmission of monetary policy signals.

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"This is not a reduction. We haven't reduced by 300 basis points. This is a realignment, not a reduction. This is like a reset," he stressed.

He said the Bank had also narrowed the monetary policy corridor from plus or minus 400 basis points to plus or minus 100 basis points to improve the effectiveness of its policy decisions.

On private sector credit growth, Dr Asiama explained that the recent expansion remained manageable, noting that Ghana's private sector credit-to-GDP ratio was approximately 8.8 per cent, significantly below levels recorded in some comparable African economies. Read More.