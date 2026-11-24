THE government is to establish a pharmaceutical and bio-manufacturing hub at Kwenyako in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region under its New Economy programme, President John Dramani Mahama has announced.

The project, he said, was expected to create 20,000 direct and indirect jobs across the pharmaceutical value chain while boosting local production of medicines and vaccines.

President Mahama made this known at the 15th anniversary celebration of the enstoolment of the Paramount Chief of the Akwamu Traditional Area, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III, held at Akwamu House in the Eastern Region on Sunday.

He said although government had achieved economic stability, it was important to translate the gains into tangible improvements in the living conditions of Ghanaians, including residents of Asuogyaman.

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"Stability is not prosperity. It is the foundation on which prosperity must be built. We must now translate the gains from economic stability into tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians. The economic reset must now become a development dividend for every community, and I assure you that Asuogyaman District will not be left behind," he said.

President Mahama explained that pharmaceuticals and bio-manufacturing constituted one of the eight pillars of the New Economy programme, with up to $1 billion in investment earmarked for the sector.

"As you know, pharmaceuticals and bio-manufacturing is one of the eight pillars that we announced under the New Economy programme, and pharmaceuticals has been allocated up to one billion dollars of investment. So the hub here in Kwenyako will see many factories being established to produce medicines and vaccines, not only for Ghana but for the continental market," he added. Read More.