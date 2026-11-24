The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has brought together religious leaders, public officials, traditional authorities and people from different communities for the fifth edition of its annual musical celebration, The Miracle of Christmas.

The event, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ, also seeks to promote peace, unity and goodwill. It marks the beginning of the Church's Christmas activities under its global #LightTheWorld campaign.

Held at the Christiansborg Stake Centre in Accra, the celebration was organised on the theme, 'Peace and Goodwill'.

The programme highlighted the enduring message of Christmas and the need for people to embrace Christ's example of love, compassion, forgiveness and service beyond the festive season.

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It featured inspirational music, choral performances, dance, spoken-word presentations and messages from distinguished guests, creating an atmosphere of worship, reflection and fellowship. Read More