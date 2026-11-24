Maputo — Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), who's standing a trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, denies being responsible for inciting crowds to destroy toll booths, telecommunications towers, or other public and private infrastructure.

Mondlane - who was being questioned on Monday by the lawyer Rodrigo Rocha, who acts as an assistant to the Attorney General's Office (PGR) on behalf of the controversial state-owned company Revimo (Mozambique Road Network) - claims that his calls for demonstrations intended to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections.

The politician explained that he only called for peaceful demonstrations, which means that he is not responsible for the destruction of public or private infrastructures.

Mondlane challenged Rocha to present video evidence showing him ordering or instigating the burning of public or private facilities, when he was questioned about the real intention behind his statements. He added that his statements were politically motivated and were not intended to encourage acts of destruction or vandalism.

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When questioned about the alleged destruction of 59 telecommunications towers, Mondlane responded that was unaware of such destruction, calling for presentation of evidence. He also said that his calls for demonstrations were peaceful, citing the singing of national anthem as an irrefutable fact of his actions.

Mondlane is standing trial for allegedly committing five crimes related to 2024 post-election mass demonstrations, namely: public apology for a crime; incitement to collective disobedience; public instigation to crime; instigation and incitement to terrorism. The mass demonstration he called to protest started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Revimo is basically a state-owned company. 70 percent of its shares are held by the government's Road Fund, 15 per cent by the Bank of Mozambique Pension Fund, and 15 per cent by the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Among the roads operated by Revimo are the Maputo Ring Road (71.4 kilometers long), the Maputo-KaTembe bridge, and the connecting roads to the border with the South African province of Kwazulu-Natal (187 kilometres), and the Beira-Zimbabwe highway (287 kilometres).

Rioting and destruction halted the collection of tolls in December 2024. Rioters who infiltrated the demonstrations utterly destroyed some of the tollgates.