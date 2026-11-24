Maputo — Mozambican President Daniel Chapo has called on the country's Central Bank to strengthen oversight of foreign exchange transactions conducted by commercial banks and their intermediaries.

According to Chapo, speaking on Monday at the working visit to the Bank of Mozambique headquarters, possible speculative practices are restricting businesses' access to foreign currency needed to import raw materials, equipment and other essential goods for domestic production.

The President encouraged the Central Bank to carry out investigations into suspected irregularities and urged regulators to take firm action whenever wrongdoing is established.

"The shortage of foreign currency must not become an opportunity for abusive speculation or the enrichment of individual operators. We are worried about the difficulties faced by businesses in obtaining foreign currency", he said.

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He called for closer monitoring of transactions conducted through commercial banks' trading rooms and intermediaries, saying reports of possible speculative practices warranted stronger banking supervision.

"Where such practices are proven, the Central Bank and the regulator must act firmly, using the legal instruments available to discipline the market," he said.

The President also called for accelerated reforms to improve the functioning of the foreign exchange market, including the operationalisation of an electronic foreign exchange trading platform and a monitoring centre for the use of bank cards abroad.

He stressed that the market must serve the national economy rather than private interests that undermine production and development.

Chapo's recommendations formed part of a broader discussion on monetary and macroeconomic stability, which he said must support productive activity and economic growth.

He added that price stability remained crucial but should not be pursued at the expense of production financing and economic development.

"Price stability is essential, but it cannot be an end in itself. The benefits of macroeconomic stability must reach all sectors of the economy, including farmers, industrial operators, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), women entrepreneurs and young businesspeople", he said.

Chapo also called for closer coordination between monetary, fiscal and financial policies, while respecting the independence of the Bank of Mozambique. "Those responsible for monetary policy, fiscal policy and financial policy must maintain permanent dialogue because we are all part of the same economy," he said.

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He further called for improvements to public liquidity management and domestic financing mechanisms, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, to increase the availability of resources for economic activity.

The visit was intended to assess ongoing work and gain a better understanding of the Bank of Mozambique's operations, just over two months after the current leadership took office.

(AIM)

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