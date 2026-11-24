The TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations 2027 | COSAFA Qualifier will be staged in Maputo, Mozambique, from December 4-12, 2026, with teams competing for the regional title and places at the continental finals.

Madagascar will be seeking an improvement on their 2025 campaign in Zimbabwe, when they lost all three group matches on their return to the competition after an eight-year absence.

They have been drawn in Group B alongside defending champions South Africa, Malawi and Botswana, and will be looking to reach the knockout stages for the first time.

MADAGASCARLast five tournament finishes:2020 - Did not enter

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2021 - Did not enter

2022 - Did not enter

2024 - Did not enter

2025 - Group stage

The young Barea returned to the COSAFA Under-17 competition in Harare in September 2025, but found themselves in a difficult group against three of the region's established powers.

They opened with a 3-1 defeat to Malawi before going down 5-1 to eventual champions South Africa. Their final fixture brought another 5-1 loss, this time against Zambia, as Madagascar finished bottom of Group B with no points, three goals scored and 13 conceded.

The latest appearance took their number of entries to four, following previous campaigns in 2001, 2016 and 2017. Madagascar have yet to progress beyond the group phase.

On their debut in 2001, they were drawn alongside Eswatini and Angola but did not advance. They did not return until 2016, when they lost to Malawi (1-2), East African guest nation Kenya (1-2) and Zambia (0-2).

It was another difficult tournament in 2017, with defeats to Zambia (1-7), Mozambique (0-2) and South Africa (3-5).

There will be some familiar opponents in Maputo. Madagascar also faced both South Africa and Malawi in 2025, and will hope the experience gained in Harare can help them be more competitive this time round.

Madagascar will hope to end a nine-match losing sequence stretching across their appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2025, and perhaps push on to reach the knockout stages for the first time. That would represent an important step forward as they seek a maiden appearance at the TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations.