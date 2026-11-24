Nairobi — Indonesia is seeking to deepen its economic ties with Kenya through a Nairobi business expo showcasing investment and trade opportunities in education, aviation, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and consumer goods.

The two-day Indonesia-Nairobi Expo (IndoNEX) 2026, scheduled for November 26-27 at the Trademark Hotel and Village Market, will bring together businesses and stakeholders from the two countries to explore partnerships, expand market access and strengthen commercial relations.

The expo will feature business and investment opportunities, trade and product exhibitions, business-to-business networking and education opportunities, with Indonesian companies expected to showcase products and services across various sectors.

Among the sectors targeted are agriculture, fast-moving consumer goods, tourism, jewellery, food and beverages, education, aviation and pharmaceuticals, reflecting Indonesia's ambition to broaden economic cooperation with Kenya beyond traditional trade engagements.

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The first day, on November 26, will feature the IndoNEX Business Seminar and Expo at Trademark Hotel, Village Market, providing a platform for business discussions, investment engagements and networking between Kenyan and Indonesian stakeholders.

The second day will shift focus to cultural exchange and consumer engagement, with the Indonesian Festival scheduled for November 27 from 2pm at the Village Market Food Court.

The festival will feature Indonesian cultural performances, a batik fashion show, a traditional batik-making workshop and exhibitions of Indonesian food and products. Entry will be free.

The Embassy of Indonesia in Nairobi said the festival was part of efforts to bring the two countries closer through new connections, partnerships and opportunities.

The event is being organised under the theme, Grow Your Business with Indonesia: Building Strategic Partnerships for Shared Prosperity, with the broader message that Indonesia and Kenya are stronger together.

The expo comes amid growing efforts by both countries to strengthen economic and diplomatic relations, with trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges offering opportunities for deeper cooperation.