Honor South Africa's jump from helping Bafana get to the 2026 Fifa World Cup to now partnering with the Bulls and the Stormers will make the average fan's head spin, but it's all a long game. And there's a Rugby World Cup in 2027.

The press release says that Honor South Africa is the Official Technology Devices Sponsor of the DHL Stormers. But word on the street is that Samsung South Africa has the Springboks locked up on the consumer technology side through this 2027 World Cup cycle.

So how else do you appeal to the weekend interests of some of the most monied sports fans in all the land? You go where the money is.

HIGH-FLYERS R739m sponsorship power play -- the Boks are a big-bucks business September 7, 2026 Under Director of Rugby John Dobson, the Stormers franchise returned to operating profitability in FY2024/25, leads the URC in turnstile attendance and sits near the top of both the URC and Champions Cup tables.

The long-term blueprint is something called "Project 2029" and it has helped secure contract extensions for 13 frontline players through 2029 alongside high-profile homecomings for Springboks Siya Kolisi, Cheslin Kolbe, Wilco Louw, and Bongi Mbonambi.

"We are proud to welcome Honor to the Stormers Rugby family," Johan le Roux, CEO of DHL Stormers, said at the obviously Springbok-light launch event.

"At the heart of this partnership are shared values: a commitment to innovation, to excellence...