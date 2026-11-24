MONROVIA — Liberia waived US$442 million in customs duties through exemptions from January to October 2026, far more than the US$278 million it collected from international trade over the same period, the head of the Liberia Revenue Authority told lawmakers Monday.

"The greatest threat to our revenue base is the growth of tax exemptions," Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah said. He said exemptions have totaled about US$1.3 billion since 2023.

Jallah spoke at a joint hearing of the House committees on Ways, Means, Finance and Budget and on Public Accounts, which are reviewing the revenue assumptions behind the government's proposed US$1.54 billion budget for fiscal 2027. The government plans to finance the budget largely from domestic revenue.

Rep. P. Mike Jurry, who chaired the hearing, said lawmakers will examine the exemptions, concessions, revenue leakages and the statutory obligations of state-owned enterprises that underpin the projections. He said the committees want to determine whether the revenue plan is realistic, equitable and achievable.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The government projects total revenue of about US$1.539 billion in 2027. Of that, US$1.392 billion is domestic revenue, which includes US$1.072 billion in taxes. The outlook depends partly on a 15% value-added tax that takes effect Jan. 1, 2027, and is projected to raise about US$224.8 million.

Deputy Finance Minister for Fiscal Affairs Anthony G. Myers defended the forecast. He said it relies more on recurring domestic revenue than on one-off receipts, such as the mining signature bonuses that lifted collections this year.

The authority has already collected US$1.26 billion this year as of Nov. 21, Jallah said, or 97% of its US$1.302 billion annual target. Domestic revenue reached US$1.181 billion, passing its full-year target about six weeks before the end of the year.

Jallah asked lawmakers to amend the authority's governing law so that 5% of the tax revenue it assesses and collects goes to funding its operations. He said poor funding, limited equipment and poor working conditions are weakening its ability to enforce compliance and grow collections.

"Fund the collector, and the collector will grow the collection," he said.