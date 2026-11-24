WestProp Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Kenneth Sharpe, has been crowned Zimbabwe's Number One CEO in the Private Sector after receiving the inaugural Pinnacle Honour, the highest accolade presented at the CEO Zimbabwe Network Awards.

The landmark recognition celebrates exceptional leadership, innovation and contribution to national economic development, cementing Sharpe's position among Zimbabwe's most influential business leaders.

The award acknowledges Sharpe's role in transforming WestProp Holdings into one of the country's leading property developers, delivering iconic projects including Millennium Heights, Pomona City, The Hills Luxury Golf Estate and Gunhill Rise, while championing sustainable urban development and luxury living.

Under his leadership, WestProp has achieved several significant milestones, including the launch of WestProp Capital Bank (WestCap Mortgage Bank) to expand property financing solutions and the successful listing of WestProp Holdings on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX).

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The company has also expanded beyond Harare through major developments in Chivhu and Bulawayo and is positioning itself for regional growth across Africa.

Presenting the award, the CEO Zimbabwe Network commended Sharpe's bold vision, commitment to excellence and ability to turn ambitious concepts into thriving communities that are reshaping urban living in Zimbabwe.

Accepting the honour, Sharpe dedicated the award to the entire WestProp family, saying the recognition belonged to the thousands of employees, contractors, partners and supporters who have contributed to the company's growth.

"The entire WestProp family should be proud tonight. Every person who has contributed to building our vision deserves to share in this recognition," he said.

Sharpe reflected on the values of faith, perseverance and vision that have guided his journey, expressing confidence in Zimbabwe's future and the country's ability to produce world-class developments.

"If all you see is what you see, then you've seen nothing yet. Zimbabwe's time is coming," he said.

He highlighted WestProp's ambitious vision of laying one billion bricks, noting that the company has already surpassed 183 million bricks, demonstrating the power of long-term vision backed by disciplined execution.

Sharpe also revealed growing interest from other African countries seeking to replicate the WestProp development model.

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"Countries are inviting us to replicate what we have achieved in Zimbabwe. It proves that Zimbabwe can develop solutions that serve as a blueprint for urban living across Africa," he said.

The award not only celebrates Sharpe's achievements but also recognises WestProp Holdings' contribution to job creation, infrastructure development, housing delivery and financial innovation.

As the company accelerates its national developments and prepares for regional expansion, the Pinnacle Honour stands as a fitting tribute to a leader whose vision continues to redefine the possibilities of Zimbabwean real estate and business.