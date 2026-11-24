Zimbabwe's 2027 National Budget presents an important test of the Government's commitment to gender equality. While Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has outlined measures intended to improve women's access to finance, support female learners and expand economic opportunities, questions remain about whether the resources allocated are sufficient to address the structural inequalities that continue to exclude women from the country's economic transformation.

Presented under the theme of accelerating economic transformation and building resilience to climate and global shocks, the ZiG358.3 billion budget comes at a critical moment as Zimbabwe pursues its National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) and its ambition of attaining upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Yet economic transformation cannot be considered inclusive if women, who constitute a significant proportion of the population and contribute substantially to agriculture, entrepreneurship and household production, remain disadvantaged in accessing productive resources, financial services and opportunities.

The question, therefore, is not simply whether the 2027 Budget contains provisions for women, but whether it demonstrates the fiscal commitment required to dismantle the inequalities that constrain their participation in national development.

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There are encouraging interventions, but a closer examination suggests that Zimbabwe's gender-responsive budgeting agenda remains stronger in policy recognition than in demonstrable financial commitment.

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development received ZiG1.541 billion, representing approximately 0.43 per cent of the national expenditure ceiling, while the Zimbabwe Gender Commission received approximately ZiG223.8 million. Although gender equality cannot be measured exclusively through allocations to these institutions, their relatively modest resources raise questions about their capacity to implement programmes addressing women's economic empowerment, gender-based violence, discrimination and unequal participation in decision-making.

As Michelle Bonzo Brings argued in her analysis published by 263Chat, Budget Offers Opportunities for Women but Accountability Remains Key, the presence of gender-related allocations does not automatically make a national budget gender-responsive. What matters is whether expenditure can be tracked to establish who benefits and whether it reduces existing inequalities.

This distinction is particularly important because gender equality is a cross-cutting development issue. Allocations to education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and social protection must also be examined through the experiences of women and girls.

One of the more notable proposals in Ncube's budget is the consideration of incentives for financial institutions establishing dedicated women's banking desks, an intervention he has defended as part of the Government's gender-sensitive fiscal approach, as reported by Zim Citizen News.

The proposal could improve women's access to financial advice, credit facilities and banking services tailored to their economic circumstances. However, financial inclusion must go beyond opening accounts or creating specialised banking departments. Women-owned businesses, particularly those operating in rural communities and the informal economy, continue to face structural barriers, including limited collateral, unequal asset ownership and restrictive lending requirements.

Figures from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe's Collateral Registry, highlighted in the budget debate, illustrate these challenges. By September 2026, household goods accounted for 1,245 collateral pledges by women, compared with 970 private vehicles and 500 Notarial General Covering Bonds.

These figures point to the unequal distribution of productive assets and the difficulties women face when attempting to secure financing using conventional collateral. Consequently, incentives for banks should be tied to measurable outcomes, including affordable lending to women-owned businesses, alternative collateral arrangements and the growth of enterprises receiving financial support. Otherwise, women's banking desks risk becoming symbolic interventions that do little to change the financial exclusion they are intended to address.

The budget also offers a meaningful intervention in education through the allocation of ZiG400 million towards sanitary wear for at least one million female learners. This recognises that menstrual health is directly connected to girls' dignity, educational participation and equality. However, the intervention must be supported by transparent procurement and distribution systems, alongside investments in school sanitation, sexual and reproductive health education and measures addressing teenage pregnancy and child marriage.

Healthcare presents another important measure of the budget's gender responsiveness. The Ministry of Health and Child Care received ZiG35.462 billion, approximately 9.9 percent of the proposed expenditure ceiling. This remains below the 15 percent commitment under the Abuja Declaration, which calls on African governments to allocate at least 15 percent of their annual budgets to healthcare.

For women, healthcare expenditure must translate into accessible maternal services, reproductive healthcare, family planning, cervical cancer screening and affordable treatment. These are not optional social interventions but essential components of women's right to health and their ability to participate fully in society.

Equally concerning is the limited visibility of dedicated resources for addressing gender-based violence. While broader allocations to social welfare and justice may support survivors, the budget needs clearer commitments towards shelters, psychosocial support, legal assistance and prevention programmes.

Gender-based violence is not merely a social concern; it is a human rights violation with significant economic consequences. Survivors frequently experience financial insecurity, disrupted livelihoods and barriers to accessing justice. A gender-responsive budget must therefore finance prevention, protection, prosecution and survivor-centred support.

The broader distribution of public resources also invites reflection on national priorities. NewZimbabwe.com highlighted substantial allocations to security-related institutions, including ZiG23.44 billion for Defence and ZiG21.773 billion for Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage. While these institutions have important national responsibilities, their allocations contrast with the relatively modest resources available to institutions directly mandated to advance women's empowerment.

This is not an argument against security expenditure. Rather, it highlights the need to understand security beyond conventional definitions. Women's safety, freedom from violence, economic security and access to justice are equally important dimensions of human security.

Another structural inequality requiring greater attention is the disproportionate burden of unpaid care work shouldered by women. Across Zimbabwe, women continue to undertake childcare, household management, caring for older persons and supporting family members, often without financial compensation or adequate public services.

When childcare facilities are inaccessible, healthcare services are inadequate and water infrastructure is unreliable, women absorb the additional burden through unpaid labour. This limits their ability to pursue employment, expand businesses and participate in decision-making. Investment in accessible childcare, water and sanitation infrastructure and community-based care services must therefore form part of the country's economic empowerment agenda.

Zimbabwe's obligations under international and regional frameworks make these considerations particularly important. The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the Maputo Protocol and the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action require deliberate action to eliminate discrimination and advance women's economic and social rights.

Similarly, Sustainable Development Goal 5 calls for gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, while target 5.c specifically requires governments to strengthen policies and systems for tracking public allocations towards gender equality.

These frameworks do not prescribe a fixed percentage of national expenditure that must go towards women's affairs. They do, however, demand adequately resourced interventions, measurable outcomes and accountability for commitments made. Judged against these standards, the 2027 Budget contains important steps towards gender equality, but its programme-level financing and accountability mechanisms need to be strengthened to demonstrate meaningful progress.

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Indeed, the question of implementation cannot be overlooked. Bonzo Brings' analysis also draws attention to previous budget utilisation figures, highlighting low expenditure rates in critical social sectors. This demonstrates why approved allocations alone cannot be treated as evidence of progress. A budget may promise support for women, but if resources are not released, programmes are not implemented and intended beneficiaries cannot access services, the commitments remain largely theoretical.

Treasury must therefore strengthen gender budget tracking, publish expenditure reports and ensure that resources reach intended beneficiaries. Parliament, civil society and women's rights organisations must also play an active role in monitoring implementation, including examining whether rural women, young women, women with disabilities and those working in the informal economy are benefiting from public expenditure.

Ultimately, Zimbabwe's 2027 Budget recognises women as important participants in economic development and presents several opportunities for advancing their empowerment. However, recognition is not transformation.

As the country pursues Vision 2030, its success should not be measured solely through economic growth, investment and infrastructure development, but also through improvements in women's economic independence, ownership of productive assets, access to healthcare, participation in decision-making and freedom from discrimination and violence.

The real test of a gender-responsive budget is not how prominently women feature in the national development narrative, but whether public resources are being invested in dismantling the inequalities that prevent them from participating equally.

Zimbabwe has opened some doors through its 2027 fiscal proposals. The challenge now is to ensure that women are not merely invited into the economy, but have the resources, rights and opportunities to shape its future.