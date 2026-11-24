Monrovia — The Solidarity and Trust for a New Day (STAND) has called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to cancel the proposed US$5.7 billion MIDA/Bea Mountain deal, warning that the agreement could undermine Liberia's economic sovereignty and expose the country to potential financial and diplomatic consequences.

The civil rights and accountability organization said the proposed arrangement raises serious concerns about Liberia's economic future, cautioning that its implications could extend beyond the mining sector and potentially affect the country's relationship with international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

STAND, in announcing its position, said it is preparing lawful mass public action against the government and lawmakers it accuses of supporting the proposed deal, signaling a possible escalation of public opposition to the arrangement.

The group said it intends to mobilize citizens to raise awareness and demand accountability over what it considers a matter of national interest, particularly concerns surrounding the country's economic sovereignty and the potential long-term implications of the agreement.

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As part of its planned activities, STAND disclosed that it would visit Grand Cape Mount County, including Kinjor, to engage residents and draw attention to concerns surrounding the proposed deal and reported labor abuses and other alleged practices involving Bea Mountain Mining Corporation.

The organization said the planned county engagement is intended to give affected residents an opportunity to raise concerns and participate in discussions about the proposed arrangement and its potential impact on their communities.

STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu Jr. is expected to address the press on Tuesday, November 24, where the organization will announce its next course of action regarding the proposed MIDA/Bea Mountain deal.

The planned press conference is expected to provide further details about the group's position, its proposed public mobilization, and the steps it intends to take in challenging the agreement.

STAND maintained that the proposed deal should be reconsidered, calling on President Boakai to intervene and cancel the arrangement in the interest of protecting Liberia's economic sovereignty and national interests.