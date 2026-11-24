Monrovia-The Protect Our Resources Taskforce (PORT) has arrested 35 individuals, including seven foreign nationals, in connection with alleged illegal mining activities in Chinese Town, Grand Cape Mount County.

The arrests followed a joint security operation conducted on November 19, 2026, after the taskforce received information about alleged illegal mining activities in the area.

PORT Chairman Abraham Kromah disclosed the development on Monday, November 23, during a press conference held at the taskforce's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia.According to Kromah, those arrested include 28 Liberians, five Burkinabè nationals, one Nigerian, and one Ghanaian.

He said several pieces of mining equipment were also confiscated during the operation as part of efforts to prevent unauthorized mining activities and protect the country's natural resources.

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Following the operation, the 28 Liberian nationals were turned over to Town Chief James Washington, while the seven foreign nationals were handed over to the Liberia Immigration Service for further investigation and appropriate action.

The taskforce did not disclose whether formal charges had been filed against those arrested or provide further details about the confiscated equipment.

Meanwhile, Kromah disclosed that the taskforce is facing significant logistical challenges that are affecting its operational capacity.

He said PORT is currently operating with only three vehicles, a situation he believes limits its ability to effectively monitor mining activities and respond to reports of natural resource violations across the country.

The PORT chairman warned that the taskforce would take stronger measures against illicit mining activities once its budget is approved in 2027.

He emphasized that adequate logistical and financial support is necessary to strengthen the institution's enforcement capacity and enable it to carry out its responsibilities more effectively.

Kromah also called on the government and relevant stakeholders to increase support for the taskforce, stressing the importance of protecting Liberia's natural resources from illegal exploitation.

The latest arrests highlight PORT's ongoing efforts to address alleged illegal mining activities and strengthen the protection of Liberia's natural resources.

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The taskforce maintains that stronger enforcement measures, improved logistics, and adequate government funding are essential to tackling illicit mining and ensuring that the country's natural resources are managed responsibly.

Kromah said the taskforce intends to intensify its operations once the necessary financial support becomes available, warning that stronger action will be taken against individuals and groups involved in illegal mining.

The development also raises questions about the capacity of enforcement institutions to effectively monitor mining activities, particularly in areas where illegal resource exploitation has been reported.