The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has launched the "Rwanda Digital Coffee School" that gives farmers and coffee washing station operators across Rwanda access to training they can use on the farm and at the washing station. It is the country's first comprehensive digital learning platform dedicated to coffee.

More than 50 people attended the launch in Kigali on Friday, November 20. They included coffee farmers and representatives of cooperatives, private coffee companies, the University of Rwanda, the Rwanda Coffee Cooperatives Federation (RCCF), the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) and the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

Developed under JICA's Project for Strengthening and Promoting the Coffee Value Chain in Rwanda (CUP2), the lessons draw on training and trials with coffee cooperatives. The school offers video and audio lessons, trainers' guides, lesson plans and handouts. Farmers can learn 13 good agricultural practices. Washing station operators can explore how different processing methods work and why particular steps matter.

"Over the past two years, we have worked closely with three pilot coffee cooperatives -- ARABICA Coffee Cooperative, KOPAKAKI and COAKAKI -- to document and consolidate practical technical knowledge gained through hands-on experience in coffee farming and processing. These materials were further reviewed and validated in collaboration with RAB and NAEB, forming the foundation of the Rwanda Digital Coffee School," said Hiroaki SONODA, the CUP2 project coordinator.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sonoda said the priority now was to keep the digital platform running and its lessons up to date.

Sonoda said 180 farmers from the three pilot cooperatives had received training in 13 good agricultural practices, and 72 had become trainers. He cited yield increases of more than 200 per cent on participating farmers' model farms.

He pointed to ARABICA Coffee Cooperative as one of the successful cases, which used processing techniques developed through the project and placed eighth in the 2026 Best of Rwanda coffee competition. Its anaerobic honey-processed lot scored 88.83 points and sold for $78 per kilogramme.

ALSO READ: A 12-year journey in coffee sector with JICA: Rwandan farmers share experience

Standardising knowledge and reaching farmers through washing stations

Atsuki SAKAMOTO, JICA Rwanda Country Representative, said the platform makes practical knowledge developed through years of cooperation accessible nationwide.

"The Rwanda Digital Coffee School brings together practical knowledge and skills developed through our cooperation over the years and makes them accessible across Rwanda," he said.

Alexis Nkurunziza, Traditional Commodities Division Manager at NAEB, said farmers sometimes received conflicting advice. The school would give trainers a common reference.

"It is good that we have a platform where practices are standardised. We have consolidated all knowledge in one place," he said. "It is not just a written narrative, but a video showing a farmer how to fertilise."

NAEB plans to reach farmers through coffee washing stations.

"The entry point for us is the coffee washing station, because every farmer in Rwanda is attached to a washing station," Nkurunziza said.

Limited access to phones and differences in digital literacy could make it harder to reach some farmers, he acknowledged.

"Some farmers have smartphones, but others do not even have phones. It will be a journey, but a journey has to have a start. We are starting."

Simon Martin Mvuyekure, senior coffee breeding research fellow at RAB, said digital tools could help agricultural extension services reach farmers.

"The key solution is to make sure that what we develop reaches the end users, who are our farmers," he said.

Irene Uwimana, Executive Secretary of RCCF, said the platform could help improve coffee quality and appeal to young people already comfortable with digital tools. The federation plans to introduce the school at its quarterly general assemblies and share it through cooperatives' WhatsApp groups.

"Many of us do not like reading, but the videos on the platform are easy for everyone to follow," she said.

At the same time, Sonoda stressed that the platform explains the reasoning behind each recommended practice. He cautioned against assuming that a single approach would work everywhere. Understanding those principles, he said, allows farmers and processors to adapt the practices to their local climate, soil conditions, and the growth and health of their coffee trees.

ALSO READ: JICA, NAEB joint efforts to improve coffee quality

Industry welcomes initiative

Uzziel Habimana, a farmer, professional cupper and founder of Ikawa House, said inconsistent information had previously undermined farmer training.

"We trained farmers and later found that they were not implementing what they had learned," he said. "It is easy now, because there is basic information people can rely on."

Leonard Karasi, Managing Director of Juru Coffee, said the school would give newcomers to the industry a reliable source of advice.

"The platform is timely because it comes with standard information. It will help us share the right information and maintain best practices," he said.

Gilbert Muhire of Dukunde Kawa Musasa Cooperative welcomed the school and called for secondary schools to teach skills used across the coffee value chain.

Phoebe Kamuzima, the project's Master Trainer, explained why demonstrations matter when training adult farmers.

"Adults learn by hearing and seeing. The most important training is by demonstration," she said. Training followed the coffee production calendar "so that farmers can learn and immediately apply what they have learned".

Expanding the platform for greater impact

At the launch, NAEB and RAB reaffirmed that they would take responsibility for maintaining the platform and updating its lessons. Planned topics include organic compost, quality control, cupping, roasting, green coffee analysis, dry milling, export procedures and marketing. Subscribers will receive email updates when new material is available.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sonoda said feedback from farmers and private sector using the lessons would be essential to keeping them relevant. One advantage of a digital school, he said, is that the team can revise a lesson as soon as users identify something that needs to change.

Cupping protocols are next on the team's list. These lessons would show users how to assess coffee in the cup. The team is also considering an AI chatbot, links to YouTube and other social media channels, and ways to study how people use the platform so it can reach more users, particularly young people.

ALSO READ: Rwanda, JICA sign deal to improve coffee value chain

Sonoda said the Rwanda Digital Coffee School could also help build confidence in Rwandan coffee overseas.

"When we all share detailed, standardised protocols and best practices for growing and processing coffee, and keep improving them together, international buyers can see how seriously we take quality. That builds trust in Rwanda's coffee producers, processors and exporters and helps us promote Rwandan coffee abroad," he said.

In his closing remarks, Nkurunziza thanked JICA and pledged continued support through NAEB programmes.

"These interventions will continue within our programmes to make sure the coffee value chain keeps improving in quality, quantity and marketing," he said.