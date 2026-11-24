Powered by Virunga Beer and Bank of Kigali, The Reminisce, Kigali's premier old school party is back on Friday, December 18, 2026 at Atelier du Vin from 6pm. This edition, the theme is Friday Night Fever.

Throw on your brightest neon, your best 90s streetwear, or your favourite retro drip and meet us at Atelier du Vin from for pure retro energy, neon lights, and the biggest dance anthems from the iconic decades.

Spinning nothing but absolute belters all night long, the Dj lineup features Kigali's own DJ RY and DJ Infinity, Kas Baby and Dj Moze from Uganda, Hosted by London's finest, Bwoywonder.

In partnership with Kigali Serena Hotel, Jameson Black Barrel and Capital FM 103.5, the event will once again bring elite retro vibes. So, clock off, leave the work stress at the door and come reminisce with us.

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Born in 2021, The Reminisce has grown into an international experience spanning eight cities across seven countries in Africa, Europe and the United States. This is more than an event; it is a shared cultural celebration that brings people together through music, nostalgia and meaningful social connection.

Dubbed "The Grownfolks' Playground," The Reminisce has established itself as one of the most sought-after events on the Kigali's social calendar. Returning for another edition, the event marks its third partnership with Virunga Beer, bringing together music, nostalgia and good company.

This event is strictly for people aged 18 years and above.

Drink responsibly, don't drink and drive, Alcohol is not suitable for pregnant women.

Tickets are now available via Sinc at reminisce.sinc.events.