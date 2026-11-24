Mali became the first African team to guarantee their spot in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, Qatar 2026 Round of 32, after recording their second win of the group stage. Meanwhile African Champions Senegal hit nine goals in a historic win. Morocco came back from two goals down to secure a point while Cote d'Ivoire was narrowly beaten by Italy as the global cadets' event goes on in Aspire Zone, Doha.

Group E

Italy 2-1 Cote d'Ivoire

Italy goals: Gasparello (28), Olivieri (70)

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Côte d'Ivoire goal: Diabate pen (90+10)

Italy made it two wins from two to secure their place in the Round of 32. Diego Perillo set the tone by firing the ball into the net in the 22nd minute but his effort was ruled out for offside. The Azzurrini, though, did take the lead six minutes later when Francesco Gasparello found the net following a rebound. Francesco Olivieri then extended the lead with a well-taken curling freekick in the second half.

Harafat Diabate scored a penalty deep into injury time for Côte d'Ivoire, but it proved a mere consolation.

Group F

Senegal 9-0 Cuba

Senegal goals: Dione (7, 34), Faye (14), Ndiaye (21), Mbodji (24, 55), Konte (49), Sow (65), Biaye (72)

Player of the Match: Ibrahima Dione (Senegal)

Ibrahima Konte scored the pick of the goals as Senegal swept aside Cuba. Ibrahima Dione got the ball rolling before Mouhamed Faye added a scorching second. Sidy Ndiaye, Sega Mbodji and another from Dione gave the Africans a 5-0 half-time lead. Konte then beat four players en route to scoring a dazzling solo goal, with Mbodji, El Hadji Sow and Maurice Biaye amplifying the scoreline.

Group G

Mali 2-1 Belgium

Mali goals: Koita (18), Niang (67)

Belgium goal: Filippo (13)

Player of the Match: Halidou Maiga (Mali)

Mali secured a battling comeback victory against Belgium to punch their ticket to the knockout phase. Niels Filippo gave the Europeans an early lead with a well-taken effort but Mali levelled the scores just five minutes later thanks to a stunning long-range strike by Djigui Koita. Mali secured victory midway through the second half courtesy of Yaya Niang's exquisite shot into the corner of the net.

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Group H

Morocco 2-2 China

China PR goals: Zhao Songyuan (2, 57)

Morocco goals: Baha pen (64), Lougmani (90+9)

Rami Lougmani found the net deep into injury time to secure the most dramatic of draws for Morocco.

Zhao Songyuan had scored a delightful double to put China PR on the brink of victory, first with a brilliant individual effort in the second minute before netting again after the break from close range. Morocco refused to give up and, after Ziyad Baha pulled a goal back from the penalty spot, Lougmani brilliantly diverted the ball into the net following a left-wing cross by Adam Soudi to leave China PR stunned.