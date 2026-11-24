Egypt secured their first points of their FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026 campaign, beating the hosts 2-0 to go second of Group A. Uganda had their first point in Group B after a goalless draw with Ecuador, while Mozambique fell to Argentina in Group C. The three African sides remain in course for qualification to the next round.

Group A

Qatar 0-2 Egypt

Egypt scorers: Safwat (2), Mokhtar (33)

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Player of the match: Ahmed Safwat (Egypt)

Ahmed Safwat scored a superb goal as Egypt kickstarted their campaign with victory over hosts Qatar. The Egypt captain volleyed home from Ahmed Beshir's impudent chipped pass to give his team an early lead. Khaled Mokhtar then tapped in to make it 2-0 and, while Qatar battled hard to get back into the game, they could not break down the Pharaohs' will-drilled backline.

Group B

Ecuador 0-0 Uganda

Player of the match: Henry Muhoozi (Uganda)

Ecuador and Uganda had to settle for a share of the spoils from their Group B contest, where both teams had chances but could not break the deadlock. The South American side will now face Korea Republic in their final contest, which is likely to decide who finishes in top spot, while the African outfit meet New Caledonia.

Group C

Argentina 2-1 Mozambique

Argentina goals: Machuca (5), Escobar (32)Mozambique goal: Cuna (45+1)

Argentina picked up their first win to move back into contention in Group C with a battling victory over Mozambique. La Albiceleste were two goals to the good early on thanks to a drilled effort from Matheo Machuca and then a neat outside of the foot finish from Simon Escobar. Alirio Cuna reduced the deficit from close range before the interval, but Mozambique could not find an equalizer.