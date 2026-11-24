Graduates of William V.S. Tubman University (TU) have been challenged to look beyond their academic qualifications and embrace financial discipline, professional competence, entrepreneurship and lifelong learning as they prepare to navigate an increasingly competitive society.

Delivering the keynote address at the University's 13th Baccalaureate Service on Sunday, November 22, 2026, Bishop Dr. James Bombo Sellee of the Episcopal Church of Liberia cautioned that obtaining a university degree should not be considered the end of an educational journey, but the beginning of continuous personal and professional development.

Speaking under the theme, "Add Value to Who You Are and What You Do," Bishop Sellee said graduates must distinguish themselves through their competence, character, productivity and contributions to society rather than relying solely on academic credentials.

He emphasized that university education provides an important foundation but does not automatically equip graduates with all the practical skills needed to succeed in the workplace and wider society.

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He therefore encouraged them to pursue professional certifications, technical training and entrepreneurial skills to strengthen their competitiveness and expand their career opportunities.

The Episcopal Bishop challenged graduates to move beyond the expectation of securing employment with government or private institutions, urging them to consider entrepreneurship and self-employment as viable pathways to economic independence.

He encouraged them to identify unmet needs within their communities and develop practical solutions that could generate income, create employment and contribute to national development.

According to him, societal challenges should not be viewed merely as obstacles but as opportunities for innovation and enterprise.

"Wherever you go, when we hear the word problem, many of us get scared. But let me let you know that problems are sources of opportunities," he told the graduates.

He argued that Liberia needs educated citizens who can transform community challenges into productive initiatives rather than waiting exclusively for institutions to create employment opportunities.

Bishop Sellee also emphasized financial responsibility, urging graduates to develop sustainable money-management habits as they transition into professional and independent lives.

He encouraged them to prioritize budgeting, saving, investing and diversifying their income sources, cautioning that financial stability depends not simply on how much a person earns but on how effectively available resources are managed.

He warned against unnecessary spending and immediate gratification, urging graduates to prioritize long-term financial planning, prepare for unexpected circumstances and build economic security through disciplined decisions.

He maintained that financial responsibility would be particularly important as graduates assume greater obligations within their families, workplaces and communities.

Beyond financial independence and entrepreneurship, the bishop identified discipline, consistency, preparation and effective time management as essential qualities for sustainable success.

Drawing on biblical teachings and personal experiences, he reminded graduates that everyone possesses unique gifts and abilities that must be identified, developed and put to productive use.

He urged them not to allow difficult circumstances to undermine their ambitions, but to remain committed to continuous improvement and personal growth.

Bishop Sellee further reminded the graduating class that education carries responsibilities beyond individual advancement. He challenged them to apply their knowledge and professional capabilities in ways that improve lives, strengthen communities and contribute to national development.

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He stressed that Liberia needs graduates who are not only academically qualified but also innovative, compassionate, responsible and willing to confront societal challenges.

Concluding his address, the bishop urged the graduates to measure the value of their education by the problems they solve, opportunities they create, standards they uphold and positive influence they exert on others.

He maintained that their lasting contribution to society would ultimately depend not simply on the degrees they receive, but on how they use their knowledge, abilities and character to make a meaningful difference.