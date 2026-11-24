Warri — Palpable tension enveloped parts of Delta State yesterday as a former Deputy Senate President and Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege escaped an alleged assassination attempt during a campaign tour of Uduere in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident, which occurred while the senator was addressing supporters during a campaign visit, allegedly left four persons dead and four others critically injured.

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation, in a statement issued by its Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, last night alleged that armed men opened fire on the senator and members of his entourage at close range.

According to the organisation, Omo-Agege narrowly escaped being hit as bullets reportedly passed close to his head.

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The campaign organisation identified two of the deceased as Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro, close aides of Omo-Agege.

It also named Chief Evance Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho as among those injured, noting they were receiving medical attention.

The organisation further claimed that eyewitnesses heard the attackers shouting, "It's Omo-Agege we want to kill," insisting that the incident was a targeted attack on the senator rather than a political clash.

"Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him

"This was not a clash. This was not a misunderstanding. This was, according to witnesses, a targeted attempt to assassinate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege", it added.

The campaign organisation alleged that eyewitnesses said a local government boss (names withheld) allegedly led the killer squad, adding: "These are grave allegations. We demand that they be investigated immediately, transparently, and without political cover.

"We state it clearly: Delta State is not a war zone. Campaigning is not a crime. Seeking the votes of the people should not be a death sentence."

The campaign organisation demanded a public apology from the state governor if truly he was committed to peace and order the immediate arrest and investigation of all persons alleged to have participated in, financed, or directed the attack, including one Jaro Egbo, the Ughelli North LGA Council Chairman.

It also demanded that the governor should guarantee the safety of Omo-Agege, the NDC leadership, and all opposition candidates in Delta State.

"We also call on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, to immediately take over this investigation. The Nigeria Police must not allow this matter to be swept under the carpet.

"We in fact, call on the Inspector-General of Police to personally take over the investigation as we no longer have confidence in the Delta State Police Command whose officers were present with six trucks but did nothing to prevent the attack and killings", it added.

It called on INEC, civil society organisations, the international community, and all lovers of democracy to take note that Deltans are being shot and killed for exercising their democratic right to campaign.

Also, the Delta State Government has Imposed a curfew In Ughelli North Local Government Area until further notice.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, the government said the curfew covers the entire council area.

"Arising from alleged gunshots and attendant deaths in some parts of Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, the State Government hereby declare an immediate curfew from 6pm to 6am everyday starting from today (last night) until further notice. This is to bring the situation under control. The affected area is the entire Ughelli North Local Government Area.

"The residents in the local government area are hereby advised to adhere strictly to this directive", it warned.

Besides, the Delta State Police Command said it has commenced investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the violence that characterised the shootings during the campaign rally of the NDC at Uduere community.

It stated that efforts were being made to identify those responsible for the incidence aimed at apprehending them and called for public support.

"The Command therefore urges residents of Ughelli North Local Government Area to comply strictly with the curfew imposed by the Delta State Government, restricting movement between 1800hrs to 0600hrs until further notice.

"Residents are advised to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel in the interest of public safety", it stated.

According to a statement signed by the Command's Public Relations Officer, Edafe Bright, a Superintendent of Police (SP) last night, the Commissioner of Police, Samuel Erale, has directed intensified security operations in the affected area to prevent further violence and maintain law and order.

"The CP has ordered a full-scale investigation and assures residents of the state that anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, irrespective of political affiliation or status, and urges members of the public to provide credible information to assist ongoing investigations", it added.

Meanwhile, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has described yesterday's shooting as disturbing.

"I offer my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. I also wish all those who are injured a quick recovery.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the killing of these persons, just as I also condemned the killing of a tricycle operator in broad daylight by identified supporters of a political party in Asaba on November 7, 2026.

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"I call on the law enforcement agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these killings, both in Asaba and Ughelli, and bring them to book. I have been in touch with the top hierarchy of law enforcement agencies in the last one month over the rising wave of political violence and violent rhetoric in Delta State," the minister stated

According to Keyamo, since 1999, Delta State has been a relatively peaceful state, politically, as disagreements have never led to violence and killings.

"We are all brothers and sisters who went to the same primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, and we all know ourselves and our families so well. There is absolutely no need for a descent into violence.

"Those who have promoted the mantra of 'Rig and Die' in Delta State and elsewhere should have a rethink, publicly withdraw it, and apologise for overheating the political temperature in the State and country. As can be seen, anyone can be a victim. I have always maintained that it is only law enforcement agencies that are allowed to deal with offenders. It is wrong to tell your supporters to kill other citizens under whatever guise. It smacks of desperation," he maintained.

The minister called on leaders as well as the governor of Delta State and the Chief Security Officer of the State, Sheriff Oborevwori, to urgently address Deltans and read the riot Act against those who are threatening fire and brimstone.