Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen took three wickets apiece as South Africa bowled Bangladesh out for just 91 on the opening day of the second test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, the Proteas were absolutely dominant.

The morning session was lost to drizzle, but Jansen struck early when Tanzid Hasan edged to Wiaan Mulder at first slip for three.

Anrich Nortje then changed the game in one explosive over. He bowled Mahfijul Islam Robin for 23 with a rapid nip-backer; and two balls later captain Najmul Hossain Shanto edged onto his stumps.

Mominul Haque resisted for 18 off 51 balls before edging Mulder onto his stumps, while the in-form Tawhid Hridoy made a gritty 19 before edging Simon Harmer to slip just before tea.

Litton Das also fell cheaply for eight, slashing Jansen to gully.

Rabada cleaned up the tail to finish with 3/23, dismissing Jaker Ali lbw for one, while Jansen ended with 3/17.

South Africa closed on 88/1 in their first innings with the bat, just three runs behind. Marques Ackerman is unbeaten on a fluent 46 alongside Zubayr Hamza on nine.

Aiden Markram made 21 before falling, but Ackerman looked in superb touch, striking boundaries with ease as South Africa took control.

Nine of South Africa's 24 wins in 30 tests at Centurion have come inside three days, and barring more rain, another quick finish would be no surprise.