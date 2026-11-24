Gunmen ambushed the soldiers of the Nigerian Army's 93 Battalion in Takum, Taraba State, along the Dogon-Gawa-Katsina-Ala Road

Two soldiers attached to the Nigerian Army's 93 Battalion in Takum, Taraba State, were killed on Thursday when some gunmen ambushed them along the Dogon-Gawa-Katsina-Ala Road in the state's border area with Benue.

The attack also reportedly claimed the life of a civilian trader, while the assailants escaped with the soldiers' rifles.

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The soldiers were reportedly escorting traders to the Chanchanji cattle market in Takum Local Government Area when they were attacked at Dogon-Gawa, a community along the Taraba-Benue border.

A report by National Accord, published on 19 November, quoted a local source as saying the gunmen struck at about 8:30 a.m., killing the two soldiers and a trader.

The attack reportedly triggered panic in Dogon-Gawa and neighbouring communities, with residents fleeing their homes over fears of further violence.

The Taraba State Police Command confirmed the killing of the two soldiers in a statement issued on Monday by its Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu.

According to the police, the soldiers were ambushed and shot dead by unidentified gunmen while conducting a routine patrol along the Dogon-Gawa-Katsina-Ala Road.

The police said the attackers also stole the soldiers' rifles after the assault.

The remains of the deceased soldiers were evacuated to the General Hospital, Takum, for autopsy, while a joint team of police and military personnel commenced a search for the assailants.

The police said the operation was aimed at apprehending those responsible for the attack and recovering the stolen weapons.

The State Criminal Investigation Department in Jalingo has also commenced an investigation into the incident.

Although the police confirmed the deaths of the two soldiers, its statement did not mention the reported killing of the civilian trader.

When contacted over the earlier report, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade, Lieutenant U. Muhammad, reportedly promised to verify the incident and provide further information.

The attack highlights persistent security concerns in communities along the Taraba-Benue border, particularly around Takum, where residents have repeatedly raised concerns about armed attacks, killings and threats to their livelihoods.

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Dogon-Gawa and surrounding communities have historically experienced violent attacks linked to armed groups operating around the border areas.

The area was also associated with the activities of the late militia leader Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, whose armed group was responsible for years of violence in parts of Benue and neighbouring states.

The latest incident has renewed concerns about the safety of residents, traders and security personnel operating along the corridor.

As of the time of filing this report, the police had not announced any arrests in connection with the killings.