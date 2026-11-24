Nigerian junior tennis player Oluwaseun Ogunsakin is exploring college tennis opportunities in the United States as he prepares to complete his junior circuit career, although his ambition to turn professional remains his priority.

Nigerian junior tennis player Oluwaseun Ogunsakin is considering his options for the next stage of his career as he approaches the end of his International Tennis Federation (ITF) junior circuit eligibility, with a professional career remaining his primary ambition.

Ogunsakin, who has competed at Wimbledon and the US Open junior championships, recently visited Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, United States, to assess possible pathways to further his development.

The visit was exploratory, with no commitment made to the university, according to Aurum Tennis Academy Nigeria, which manages the player's development and career.

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The academy said Ogunsakin had attracted interest from 11 American universities across the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Southeastern Conference (SEC), West Coast Conference (WCC), Big Ten and Ivy League.

His visit to Florida State was his first experience of an American university campus and gave him a chance to assess the demands of balancing competitive tennis with academic studies.

During the visit, he met the university's head coach and two assistant coaches, while six players participated in a regular team training session. Three other team members were away competing in professional tournaments.

He also interacted with members of the university's wider sports support system, including strength and conditioning coaches, physiotherapists, physicians, sports psychologists, nutrition specialists and academic advisers.

The academy said the experience offered an insight into the support available to student-athletes in a collegiate environment, where physical preparation, recovery, mental wellbeing and academic performance are integrated into their development.

Florida State has also established itself as a competitive force in collegiate men's tennis, winning its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship in 2024 after defeating the University of Virginia 4-3 in the final.

The Seminoles recovered from a 3-1 deficit to secure the title, with Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc winning the decisive singles match. The victory marked a significant milestone for the programme, which had never won the conference championship before.

College tennis and the professional pathway

The American collegiate system has increasingly become a pathway to professional tennis, providing players with opportunities to compete regularly while benefiting from coaching, sports science, fitness programmes and academic education.

Former collegiate players have continued to feature prominently on the ATP and WTA tours, with several making significant progress in the professional rankings after their university careers.

Players such as Ben Shelton, Emma Navarro and Michael Zheng have shown that the college route can provide a platform to compete at an elite professional level.

For aspiring professionals, the system offers an opportunity to develop in a structured competitive environment, gain experience in team tennis, and improve their physical and tactical abilities before transitioning to the professional circuit.

However, the collegiate option is not the only pathway available to Ogunsakin, whose ambition to become a professional player remains central to the discussions surrounding his future.

Exploring options

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Aurum Tennis Academy said the visit to Florida State was intended to help Ogunsakin and his management understand the opportunities available and determine whether the collegiate system could support his long-term development.

The academy, with contributions from the African Regional Training Centre in Sousse, Tunisia, and the Nigeria Tennis Federation, has helped guide the player's development through international competitions.

Having competed at some of the major junior tournaments, Ogunsakin is approaching a crucial stage of his career, with decisions about his next move expected to shape his transition from junior tennis.

The academy said its focus remained on identifying the most suitable pathway to help him achieve his ambition of becoming a professional tennis player.

While Florida State is among the institutions being considered, the visit has not resulted in a commitment, leaving Ogunsakin's next destination open as he weighs his options.