Dar es Salaam — WHEN heavy rain sweeps across Tanzania's cities, roads become rivers, drainage channels overflow and homes are surrounded by floodwater.

Yet, the water does not simply disappear when the clouds clear. It follows a natural journey through streets, drains, streams, rivers, wetlands and floodplains before eventually reaching lakes or the Indian Ocean.

As the country prepares for the El Niño-influenced Vuli rains, understanding this journey could make the difference between communities that withstand heavy downpours and those left counting the cost of flooding.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' recently, Senior Lecturer at Ardhi University's School of Engineering and Environmental Studies, Dr Leopold Leonard, said nature had already provided a blueprint for managing stormwater, but human activities were increasingly obstructing its natural pathways.

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"Rain is meant to run from our roofs and streets into drains and streams, then into rivers and wetlands and finally into the ocean and our lakes," he said.

When these natural routes are blocked, he explained, floodwater finds its own way, often flowing into people's homes, businesses and neighbourhoods.

He cited construction along protected river corridors, destruction of wetlands, sand mining and improper waste disposal as some of the activities increasingly interfering with natural drainage systems.

The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has warned that a very strong El Niño will influence the Vuli rains, which are expected to intensify at the end of this year and continue into January 2027.

The Coast Region, Dar es Salaam, Unguja and Pemba, northern Morogoro, the north-eastern highlands and the Lake Victoria Basin are among the areas facing heightened rainfall risks.

Dr Leonard said Dar es Salaam relied on rivers such as the Msimbazi, Kizinga, Mzinga, Mbezi and Ng'ombe to carry stormwater, while the Jangwani Valley served as a natural floodplain.

Elsewhere in the country, the WamiRuvu, Pangani and Rufiji river basins, the Kilombero and Usangu wetlands and rivers flowing into Lake Victoria perform similar functions by transporting and temporarily storing rainwater.

"Wetlands are our quiet engineers. Like sponges, they hold floodwater and release it slowly. The trouble is that we have been closing these doors," he said.

He explained that encroachment on wetlands and riverbanks reduced the landscape's capacity to accommodate excess water, increasing the likelihood of flooding in surrounding settlements.

He added that plastic bags and other solid waste dumped into drainage channels could block drains and culverts, preventing water from flowing freely even where drainage infrastructure existed.

Dr Leonard called for greater public participation in keeping waterways clear, stressing that flood prevention should not be left to government authorities alone.

The government has urged Tanzanians to clean drainage systems and remove solid waste regularly as part of routine environmental management.

He said the responsibility also extended to contractors working on roads and drainage infrastructure, who should ensure that soil, rubble and other construction debris did not obstruct waterways.

The government has been implementing several initiatives to improve drainage and reduce flooding risks. In Dar es Salaam, the Msimbazi Basin Development Project is aimed at restoring the river and its floodplain while improving infrastructure, including through the construction of the elevated Jangwani Bridge.

Road projects implemented through the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) and the Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) also incorporate drainage channels, culverts and bridges to improve the movement of water.

Local governments, residents and private waste collectors are working to improve waste collection, while TMA's weather forecasts and early warnings give communities time to prepare for heavy rainfall.

Dr Leonard urged district councils to identify blocked drainage points, map waterways and protect river reserves and wetlands. He also called for stronger enforcement of environmental by-laws and the construction of roads and bridges capable of withstanding heavier flooding.

Residents living near drains and riverbanks, he said, should take responsibility for keeping their surroundings clean, while traders and customers must stop disposing of rubbish in drainage channels.

"Above all, we need a culture of selfresponsibility, in which every household, person, trader and passer-by sees the drain outside as their own. A drain is not a dustbin," he said.

He emphasised that protecting public infrastructure required collective commitment, with drainage maintenance becoming a daily practice rather than a seasonal campaign.

"Every household should keep the drain outside its gate clear. Traders must maintain clean surroundings around shops and markets, while customers must stop treating drainage channels as rubbish bins. Contractors, too, must ensure that excavated soil, rubble and construction debris do not obstruct waterways," he said.

Dr Leonard said coordinated action by government authorities, businesses and communities could minimise damage from the expected rains.

"Stormwater always finds its way. Our duty is to keep its natural paths open," he insisted.

Effective stormwater management, therefore, requires cities to work with natural drainage systems rather than against them.

This involves protecting wetlands and floodplains, maintaining drainage channels, constructing adequate culverts and bridges, improving solid-waste management and ensuring that new developments take account of how rainwater moves through an area.

However, flooding is not the only threat posed by extreme rainfall. Heavy downpours can also disrupt another essential service: the supply of clean water.

Protecting water supplies against heavy rains Against this backdrop, the Dar es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) has identified 21 vulnerable areas where heavy rains could damage water distribution infrastructure, prompting targeted interventions ahead of the October-December 2026 Vuli rainfall season.

In an interview with local media, DAWASA Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Mkama Bwire, said the authority was strengthening its infrastructure, securing alternative supply routes and stockpiling water-treatment chemicals to ensure continued supply even when extreme weather tested the system.

"We are preparing on several fronts. Our priority is to prevent damage where possible, maintain alternative ways of supplying water and restore services quickly if disruptions occur," he said.

The preparations are particularly important because DAWASA serves Dar es Salaam and large parts of the Coast Region, including Bagamoyo, Kibaha, Mlandizi, Kisarawe and Mkuranga, as well as selected areas in Morogoro and Tanga regions.

Eng Bwire said the authority relied heavily on surface water, with the Ruvu River system supplying nearly 84 per cent of the water it produces.

Groundwater from boreholes accounts for about 10 per cent, with other sources contributing the remainder. "If heavy rains damage the riverbanks, disrupt our intake facilities or interfere with the pipelines carrying water to consumers, the consequences could extend across a large part of our service area," he said.

This dependence makes the condition of rivers, treatment facilities and transmission pipelines particularly important during periods of intense rainfall. One major concern is erosion along riverbanks, where excessive rainfall and fast-flowing water can undermine the ground supporting water infrastructure.

DAWASA is working with the Wami-Ruvu Basin Water Board to identify vulnerable sections and strengthen riverbanks, reducing the risk of erosion and damage before water reaches treatment plants.

The authority is also clearing drainage routes around its facilities to ensure excess water can flow away instead of accumulating around critical equipment.

"We cannot simply block floodwater and expect it to disappear. We must give it safe routes to flow while protecting our infrastructure," Eng Bwire said.

However, maintaining water supplies is only part of the challenge. Heavy rainfall can increase the amount of silt and other suspended particles entering rivers, making raw water more difficult and expensive to treat. Eng Bwire said DAWASA currently spends about 1.5bn/- a month on water-treatment chemicals under normal conditions.

When water turbidity rises significantly, treatment costs can increase to roughly three times that amount, reaching about 4.5bn/- monthly.

The authority is therefore coordinating with suppliers to secure adequate stocks of treatment chemicals for an extended period, potentially covering six months if difficult weather conditions persist.

"When the water becomes heavily loaded with silt, the chemicals needed to treat it increase substantially. Our preparation is to ensure we have enough supplies to maintain the required water quality throughout the rainy period," he said.

The additional costs highlight how extreme weather can strain water utilities even when their physical infrastructure remains intact.

Beyond treatment plants, DAWASA also faces the challenge of transporting water from production sites in the Ruvu area to consumers across Dar es Salaam and neighbouring communities.

Some transmission pipelines cross rivers and flood-prone sections, exposing them to erosion, rising water levels and the force of fast-moving floodwater.

The authority has prioritised vulnerable crossings along the Mpiji River, where major pipelines transport water towards parts of Dar es Salaam and the Coast Region.

Eng Bwire recalled previous incidents in which flooding damaged a major pipeline, disrupting supply and demonstrating the vulnerability of infrastructure crossing rivers.

To reduce the risk, DAWASA is reinforcing vulnerable sections and has adopted alternative supply arrangements where possible. The system includes multiple transmission pipelines, allowing some water to be redirected if one line becomes unavailable, although the remaining capacity may not fully replace the damaged pipeline.

At Selander Bridge, the authority has raised a pipeline to protect it from potential flooding along the Msimbazi River. In Jangwani, another section has been buried to reduce its exposure to floodwater.

"These interventions are meant to ensure that when water levels rise, our pipelines remain protected. Where prevention is not enough, we must have another route to keep supplying consumers," Eng Bwire said.

DAWASA has also positioned additional pipes at strategic locations, including Boko, to accelerate repairs if existing infrastructure is damaged. The approach is designed to shorten the time between an incident and the restoration of services, limiting the number of households and businesses affected.

The preparations extend beyond drinking-water infrastructure to wastewater systems, which can also come under pressure during heavy rainfall. Blocked sewer lines and damaged wastewater infrastructure in most cases cause overflows, creating conditions that increase the risk of waterborne diseases, including cholera and other diarrhoeal illnesses.

DAWASA has launched special operations to clear sewer lines and remove obstructions, supported by equipment intended to improve wastewater flows through the system.

These measures are particularly important in densely populated urban areas, where flooding, inadequate drainage and poor sanitation can combine to create serious public health risks.

While the authority is strengthening infrastructure, Eng Bwire said households also needed to prepare for possible interruptions and take precautions to protect their health.

Residents are encouraged to maintain safe water-storage containers so they can retain sufficient supplies if distribution is temporarily disrupted. They should also handle stored water hygienically and boil it when its safety is uncertain, particularly if flooding or pipeline damage could have introduced contaminants into the supply.

"Households should have safe containers for storing water and take precautions to ensure it remains safe for consumption. If there is any doubt about its safety, boiling it is an important protective measure," he said.

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For DAWASA, the objective is not only to prevent disruptions but also to ensure that any damage does not leave consumers without water for prolonged periods.

"We are doing everything possible to prevent damage. But if an incident occurs, we have to be ready to respond quickly, replace damaged infrastructure and restore services," Eng Bwire said.

As the rainy season approaches, the authority's preparations underscore a broader lesson about urban resilience: protecting water supplies requires more than repairing broken pipes after floods.

It demands anticipating risks, securing water sources, strengthening infrastructure and ensuring that households know how to protect the water they use.

For millions of residents who depend on DAWASA, the real measure of preparedness will be whether heavy rains can pass without leaving their taps dry.

NEMC issues seven directives The National Environment Management Council (NEMC) has called on the public and institutions to take urgent measures to prevent El Niño-related rains from triggering floods, loss of life and avoidable property damage.

Speaking at a press conference in Dar es Salaam recently, NEMC Public Relations Unit Manager, Ms Martha Kawishe, issued seven directives aimed at strengthening public preparedness and protecting the environment during the rainy season.

She echoed calls for residents to clear drainage systems, culverts and waterways to ensure the free flow of rainwater and reduce the risk of flooding.

"Blocked drains and waterways can turn heavy rainfall into a disaster. We urge everyone to remove waste and other obstructions to allow water to flow freely," she said.

Ms Kawishe also cautioned against indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly in drainage channels and waterways, warning that poor waste management could obstruct water flows and worsen flooding in residential and commercial areas.

"Rainfall is a vital resource for national development, supporting agriculture, fisheries, water supply and electricity generation. However, improper land use and environmental degradation can turn the rainy season into a period of serious destruction," she said.

She further urged residents to exercise heightened caution in flood-prone areas, including steep slopes, mountainous areas, valleys, waterways and densely populated locations with significant economic activities.

The message from the experts and authorities is clear: managing stormwater requires more than constructing drains and responding to floods.

It demands protecting natural waterways, maintaining infrastructure and changing public attitudes towards waste disposal and environmental conservation.

Ultimately, the water that floods Dar es Salaam's streets needs somewhere to go. Protecting its natural pathways is essential not only to reducing flooding but also to safeguarding homes, businesses, public infrastructure and the city's water supply.