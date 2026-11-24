Kilimanjaro — MEMBERS of the public have been urged to embrace dialogue and share experiences of emotional and psychological wounds as part of efforts to address the effects of violence, including physical harm, psychological trauma and, in some cases, loss of life.

The call was made over the weekend by Moshi-based KCMC University lecturer, Prof Declare Mushi during an educational seminar aimed at raising public awareness on how to cope with challenges arising from different forms of violence and injuries.

The seminar was organised by Wema Psychosocial Support Organisation (WEPSO) under the theme, "Hands of Renewal".

Prof Mushi said many people, particularly men, conceal emotional wounds instead of seeking help, warning that unresolved pain can eventually lead to destructive actions, including destruction of property, violence against others and in some cases, death, particularly in incidents linked to romantic jealousy.

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"You will find someone who has concealed an injury he or she sustained simply because they fear society will mock them if they speak about it. Instead, as their anger mounts and becomes unbearable, they take action that plays out in the public eye, such as setting a house on fire or harming someone else, most often their spouse," he said.

He added that emotional wounds were similar to physical injuries and could cause severe pain and affect a person's overall well-being if left untreated. He stressed that sharing painful experiences with others was an important step towards healing.

For her part, KCMC University counsellor, Ms Nisreen Palliwala said experiencing violence did not mean that a victim was weak or responsible for what happened.

She explained that violence often resulted from another person's inability to control emotions, insecurity or failure to resolve conflicts peacefully.

"Experiencing violence does not mean that you are weak or at fault; rather, it reflects another person's lack of emotional control, someone who chooses to project their own flaws or weaknesses onto you," she said.

Ms Palliwala urged victims to seek guidance from counsellors and religious leaders instead of blaming themselves for the violence they experience.

Opening the seminar on behalf of KCMC University ViceChancellor Prof Ephata Kaaya, Director of Student Services Christina Mtuya said people facing various challenges, particularly those related to violence, could find comfort and renewed hope through sharing experiences.

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"No one can face such challenges alone, especially those stemming from violence. Therefore, sharing experiences is essential; it serves as a remedy that enables a person to begin life anew after being affected in one way or another," she said.

WEPSO Director Dr Rennyda Zebedayo said the organisation was established to provide people with opportunities to heal and find comfort after experiencing various challenges, particularly different forms of violence.

She said the organisation was formed following studies that revealed how many families had broken apart, leaving those involved, including children, with deep psychological wounds and no clear avenues to express themselves or seek help.

"WEPSO was founded after numerous studies revealed, among other findings, that many families have fallen apart, leaving the individuals involved, including children, with deep psychological wounds and nowhere to turn to express themselves or seek solutions," she said.