Dodoma — ENVIRONMENTAL health practitioners have been urged to complete their professional registration and renew their practising licences to strengthen accountability and ensure the delivery of quality sanitation services across the country.

Registrar of the Tanzania Environmental Health Practitioners Council, John Kijumbe, said registration and possession of valid practising licences were legal requirements, calling on practitioners who had yet to meet these requirements to do so without delay.

Speaking during the closing of a twoday environmental sanitation conference in Dodoma recently, the registrar called on practitioners serving in councils, regions and other institutions to uphold professional discipline, competence and ethics in carrying out their duties.

He said practitioners also had a responsibility to supervise institutions and companies providing environmental health services to ensure they complied with the law and maintained required standards.

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"Professionals had a duty to oversee institutions and companies providing environmental health services to ensure they complied with legal requirements and maintained acceptable standards," he said.

The services include operation of incinerators, wastewater management and solid waste collection and disposal. Mr Kijumbe also called for closer supervision of interns and diploma students to ensure they acquire the practical skills and professional competence required before joining the labour market.

He raised concern over the growing number of institutions offering environmental health courses, urging practitioners to report newly advertised programmes to the Council for verification.

He said the Council, working with the Ministry of Health's training directorate, had mechanisms to verify certificate, diploma and degree programmes to ensure they were recognised.

"Students who completed courses not recognised by the Council could face difficulties securing professional registration after graduation," he said.

Meanwhile, Coordinator of Health and Environmental Sanitation Services in the Prime Minister's Office-Regional Administration and Local Government (PMORALG), Selemani Yondo, urged councils to strengthen their by-laws by incorporating provisions in national guidelines to improve enforcement of environmental health standards.

He identified food safety, occupational health and safety, and vector control as key areas that should be adequately covered in local regulations.

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He said gaps in council by-laws could weaken enforcement and contribute to revenue losses, particularly where food safety requirements were not adequately reflected in existing regulations and agreements.

Mr Yondo urged regional officials to prepare summaries of the conference resolutions and present them to their management teams, while regional authorities should communicate implementation requirements to council directors.

The two-day conference was held alongside the commemoration of World Toilet Day on November 19, 2026.

The Environmental Health Practitioners Registration Council was established under the Environmental Health Practitioners (Registration) Act No 20 of 2007, and its function is to advise the Minister on issues pertaining to environmental health.