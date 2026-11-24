Mwanza — MAGU District Council in Mwanza Region has recorded 98 per cent uptake of antiretroviral (ARV) treatment among people diagnosed with HIV during the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, reflecting progress in efforts to control the disease.

Magu District HIV Coordinator Dr Shamila Mkufya said about 127 people were diagnosed with HIV between July and September 2026, with 98 per cent immediately starting ARV treatment.

She revealed the figures yesterday following a meeting of the District HIV Control Committee (CMAC), which reviewed reports on the implementation of HIV control activities in the district.

Dr Mkufya further said 98.7 per cent of all people living with HIV (PLHIV) currently receiving medical care in the district have achieved viral suppression, surpassing the global 95-95-95 targets.

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"This is a major achievement because when we are able to suppress the virus in people living with HIV, the rate of new infections decreases. When a person takes their medication correctly, the likelihood of transmitting the virus to another person, including their own partner, is significantly reduced," she said.

Dr Mkufya urged pregnant women to attend antenatal clinics early for health screening, stressing that timely HIV diagnosis and initiation of treatment significantly reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to unborn children.

Chairperson of CMAC and Vice-Chairperson of Magu District Council, Ms Diana Philemon, expressed satisfaction with the progress made by the committee.

She urged community members, particularly pregnant women, to make HIV testing a regular practice and remain consistent with treatment instead of stopping medication simply because they feel healthy