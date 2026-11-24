The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced nominees for the 51st edition of its flagship SWAG Awards.

This year's event is scheduled to take place at the GNAT Hall-Accra, on Friday, December 18, at 6pm prompt.

It seeks to reward top performing athletes within the year under review and officials who contributed to results and the development of sports.

Below is the full list of the nominees for the 51st SWAG Awards.

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Special Awards: Ghana Armed Forces,Ghana Police Service and Ghana Immigration Service.

Meritorious Award: Jacqueline Ama Ansah - Rugby League Federation Ghana, Jonathan Quartey - National Physiotherapist, Abigail Fremah - Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Charles Mensah - National Sports Authority, University of Ghana Sports and Golden Knights - Chess.

Dedication and Valour: Daniel Agbogah - Volta Region FA, Ignatius Elletey - National Sports Authority, Coach Waliwu - Northern Boxing Club, John Ansah - Football, Issah Amadu - Asante Kotoko, Peter Annan (The Grandmaster) - Tennis, and Elkanah Dodoo - Judo.

Posthumous Award: Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah - Olympian, Gamel Iddrisu - Basketball, Peter Lamptey - Football and Atta Eddie Pappoe - Boxing.

Student Athlete of the Year: Aisha Jaffar (Athletics) - T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, Obapomba Adu-Mintah (Badminton) - SDA Senior High School, Agona and Israel Aklie (Table Tennis) - Prempeh College.

Referee/Umpire of the Year: Nii Otoo Larkyne - Armwrestling, Daniel Laryea - Football, and Aziz Adimah Salami-Field Hockey.

SWAG Lifetime Achievement: Oti Akenteng - Football, Mohammed Polo - Football.

Badminton Player of the Year: Moslena Ama Korama Adu and Rachel Quarcoo.

Puller of the Year: Blessed Abeka Nunoo.

SWAG Top Five (5) Federations: Ghana Cycling Association, Ghana Athletics, Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Ghana Badminton Association, Ghana Boxing Federation, Ghana Football Association, Ghana Chess Association, Ghana Cricket Association and Ghana Rugby Football Union.

National Team of the Year: Golden Arms - Armwrestling, Golden Shutters - Badminton.

Club of the Year: Ampem Darkoa - Football, Spintex Knights - Basketball and Medeama SC - Football.

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Amateur Boxer of the Year: Amadu Mohammed.

Professional Boxer of the Year: John Laryea, Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey and Michael Abban.

Para-Athlete of the Year: Zainabu Issah, Haruna Tahiru and Hayford Addae.

Coach of the Year: Ibrahim Tanko - Medeama SC, Husseini Akuetteh Addy - Golden Arms, and Charles Anokye Frimpong - Ampem Darkoa.

Athlete of the Year: Esther Obenewaa - High Jump, Florence Agyemang - 400m and Aisha Jaffar - 200m.

Table Tennis Player of the Year: Joanita Borteye.

Footballer of the Year - Male (Home-Based): Benjamin Asare - Accra Hearts of Oak, Salim Adams - Medeama SC.

Footballer of the Year - Male (Foreign-Based): Caleb Yirenkyi - Coventry City, Antoine Semenyo - Manchester City and Solomon Brandon Michael Clarke Thomas-Asante - Coventry City.

Footballer of the Year - Female (Foreign): Portia Boakye - Pumas Femenil

Footballer of the Year -Female (Homebase): Jessica Appiah Asamoah - Epiphany Warriors FC, Patience Ajegipina Zakaria and Beline Nyarko - Ampem Darkoa.

SWAG President's Award: Legacy Rise Promotions, Mabel Yeboah, Winsor Kofi Abbrey.

SWAG Long Service Award - Media: William Dodzi Ezah, Kwabena Osei Tutu and Amy Fynn Thompson.