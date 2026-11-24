Jos — At least four herders have been killed and more than 100 cattle rustled after gunmen attacked a Fulani community in Harding, Qua'an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Sunday night.

The State Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, who confirmed the incident, said the attackers invaded the community while the victims were asleep.

The spokesman for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycap Oteh, had yet to respond to inquiries by our correspondent as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Fulani Registered Organisations has raised concerns over what it described as repeated attacks and killings of its members in various communities across the state.

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Addressing a press conference in Jos, the coalition's state chairman, Garba Abdullahi, said 95 of its members had been killed or injured in attacks between April and November 2026.

He said the attackers had also rustled or killed 1,240 cattle, burnt or demolished more than 22 houses and destroyed other valuables, including vehicles, motorcycles and water pumps, worth millions of naira.

Abdullahi said the coalition was not seeking to promote ethnic hostility or encourage retaliation but wanted justice, accountability and equal protection under the law.

He called on security agencies to discharge their constitutional responsibilities without ethnic profiling, intimidation or collective punishment.

Also speaking, Babayo lamented what he described as persistent attacks on herders and the destruction of their sources of livelihood.

"We are disturbed by what is happening to our people. We are being killed and attacked every day. Cattle rearing is what we rely on as a source of livelihood, but we are being denied," he said.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene and address the situation.

The coalition also called on the Federal Government to establish an independent investigative panel to probe the alleged killings, cattle rustling, destruction of houses, displacement and human rights violations against its members.

It urged the authorities to ensure justice and equal treatment for all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnic, religious or social backgrounds.