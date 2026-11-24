The Nigerian Army says troops killed two suspected bandits and recovered two AK-47 rifles during an ambush in Okehi LGA.

The Nigerian Army says its troops have killed two suspected bandits and recovered two AK-47 rifles during an ambush in Asungwe Forest, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The operation was conducted on Monday by troops of the 12 Brigade under Operation BEM HEMBE, working with other security forces, the army said.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Appolonia Anele, said the operation followed intelligence obtained from previously arrested bandits about the movement of criminal groups in the forest and adjoining communities around the borders of Kogi, Edo and Ondo states.

She said troops deployed from Patrol Base Kabba positioned themselves along a suspected route used by the bandits and engaged them when they made contact.

The exchange of gunfire left two suspected bandits dead, while others fled, Ms Anele said.

She added that a search of the area led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines, 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two Android phones, three Tecno keypad phones, assorted drugs and bags suspected to belong to the fleeing suspects.

Related security operations

The latest operation was part of military actions against suspected kidnappers and bandits in Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that soldiers raided suspected kidnappers' hideouts in the Osara, Gada and Ohakiti forest areas of Okehi Local Government Area on 21 November.

The army said the operation forced about six armed men to flee an abandoned settlement and led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, three magazines and 65 rounds of ammunition.

In another operation on 18 November, the army said it arrested a suspected ammunition supplier, Umaru Muhammad, with 300 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition allegedly concealed in a sack of beans.

The ammunition was reportedly intended for two individuals in Gori Village, Lokoja Local Government Area.

The operations followed a joint security operation in Magaru Forest, Kakun-Kabba, where police and other security personnel rescued 15 kidnapped victims on 18 November.

The police said the operation involved personnel of the Nigerian Army, police divisions, forest guards and local security groups. No suspects were arrested during the rescue operation, according to the police.

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The army said it would continue intelligence-led operations to disrupt criminal networks and urged residents to provide credible information to security agencies.