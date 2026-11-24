Police say six people were killed in the attack on Ovie Omo-Agege's campaign in Delta, as the Inspector-General orders a probe into the shooting and conduct of officers deployed to the venue.

The Nigeria Police Force has said six people were killed in Monday's political violence in Delta State, revising the casualty figure initially reported by the campaign organisation of former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, which said four people died.

The police also said they would investigate the conduct of their personnel deployed to the scene of the violence amid allegations that officers failed to prevent the attack.

The violence occurred on Monday at Uduere community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State during a campaign event organised by Mr Omo-Agege, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2027 elections.

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In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Ani Iniedu, the police said preliminary reports indicated that six people had died, while several others sustained injuries.

The force, however, acknowledged conflicting casualty figures were circulating and said its ongoing investigation would establish the actual number of casualties and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, to immediately commence a thorough, impartial and evidence-based investigation into the incident," the statement said.

The police said the investigation would find out the sequence of events, identify those responsible and examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the deployment and conduct of police officers at the venue.

It warned that officers found to have acted negligently, unlawfully or in breach of professional standards would face disciplinary action, while anyone found culpable of criminal offences would be prosecuted.

The campaign organisation had earlier said four people, including two of Mr Omo-Agege's aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Umukoro, were killed in the attack. It also identified four others as critically injured.

The organisation described the incident as an assassination attempt on the former senator and alleged that the attackers opened fire at close range while he was addressing supporters.

It further alleged that the attackers repeatedly shouted that Mr Omo-Agege was their target and accused the Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Jaro Egbo, of allegedly leading the attackers.

Mr Egbo denied the allegation, saying he was not at the scene when the violence occurred. He also called for a thorough investigation.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the campaign organisation accused security personnel deployed to the area of failing to prevent the attack. The allegations have not been independently proven.

Curfew, security deployment

Following the violence, the Delta State Government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew across Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The restriction, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily, will remain in force until further notice.

The police headquarters said the Delta State Police Command was enforcing the directive and had intensified security measures to prevent further violence.

The Inspector-General of Police also ordered enhanced security deployment, intelligence-led operations, sustained patrols and rapid-response measures to restore normalcy to the affected communities.

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The police called on residents, political actors, campaign organisations and their supporters to remain calm, obey the curfew and refrain from spreading unverified information capable of escalating tensions.

It also appealed to members of the public with credible information, photographs or video recordings of the incident to assist the investigation through established police channels.

The latest police statement comes amid growing political tension ahead of the 2027 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, asked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to address the people of Delta State over the killings and called on security agencies to identify and arrest those responsible.

The police said the investigation would be impartial and that political affiliation or status would not shield anyone found culpable.