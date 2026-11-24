Nigeria has officially thrown its weight behind FIFA President Gianni Infantino's bid for re-election ahead of the upcoming March 2027 polls.

President Bola Tinubu announced the country's endorsement during the 48th CAF Ordinary General Assembly hosted in Abuja at the weekend.

The crucial endorsement positions Nigeria firmly behind Infantino who is seeking a final fourth term at the polls scheduled for March 18, 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.

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Infantino faces challenges from French Football Federation President, Philippe Diallo, and Japan Football Association honorary President, Kohzo Tashima, for the 2027-2031 term.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria's strong confidence in the Swiss administrator's leadership. He was represented CAF General Assembly by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Echoing this stance, National Sports Commission Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, formally conveyed the Federal Government's resolution to the assembly, calling on fellow African member associations to rally behind Infantino's candidacy in the collective interest of the continent's football development.

In a separate landmark development at the assembly, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Patrice Motsepe, announced a significant 33 per cent increase in annual financial support for all 54 Member Associations. Under the revised framework, yearly grants to each national association will jump from $525,000 to $700,000, injecting an extra $175,000 into local development. Additionally, the six CAF Zonal Unions will see a 20 per cent funding increase, with allocations rising from $750,000 to $900,000 each to bolster administrative structures and grassroots competitions.

Adding to the wave of progressive updates, CAF officially approved the introduction of the CAF U-17 Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

According to CAF, the newly minted tournament is designed to expand the international pathway for young female footballers, offering them vital competitive exposure and nurturing the next generation of global talent across the continent.

Special appreciation also went to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), development partners, corporate organisations, sports federations, coaches, athletes and media practitioners for their contributions.

Adeboye described the gathering as a demonstration of the collective determination needed to create sustainable opportunities for young Nigerians.

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He emphasised that the participation of political leaders, traditional rulers, security institutions and private-sector stakeholders must translate into stronger partnerships and practical grassroots sports programmes.

The MOC Chairman also thanked members of the Main Organising Committee and its various subcommittees for their dedication and sacrifices throughout the planning and successful execution of the summit.

He reaffirmed his commitment to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the summit's recommendations produce measurable results across Nigeria's 774 local government areas.

Adeboye stressed that the true legacy of the summit would be determined by the opportunities created for young athletes, the facilities developed in communities and the lasting partnerships established to strengthen Nigerian sports.