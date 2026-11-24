Lokoja — As part of grassroots mobilisation, the Yomite Foundation has inaugurated free medical out reach for the people , 237 Polling Unit Agents, six District and three Local Government Coordinators to drive the House-to-House Project for the re-election of Leke Abejide, member representing Yagba Federal Constituency.

The inauguration which was held during the weekend in Mopa, Mopamuro Local Government Area, was more than a political gathering.

It combined campaign mobilisation with a free medical outreach for the aged and vulnerable, cash donations to orphanages, women groups and non-indigene communities.

The event also featured the distribution of vehicles, motorcycles and monthly stipends to the inaugurated agents and coordinators.

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The Yomite Foundation also donated funds ranging from N150,000 to N200,000 to orphanage homes, women groups and Igbo, Hausa, Fulani, Tiv and other tribal communities in the area.

The Foundation said the structure was designed to ensure that every polling unit in Mopamuro, Yagba East, and Yagba West has at least one person campaigning daily for Abejide, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Gov. Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The Founder and Patron of the Foundation, Dr. Charles Yomi, said that the Yomite House-to-House Project was born out of the conviction that effective political engagement starts with the people.

"Today is more than an inauguration. It is the beginning of a stronger and more organised grassroots movement driven by commitment, loyalty and a shared vision," Yomi said.

He explained that the Foundation, which has operated for over five years, decided to support Abejide because his projects and empowerment programmes were visible in every community.

"His work is all over the community. He has been empowering our people. If not for him, we would not have felt the presence of government in our constituency," he said.

He stressed that the Foundation's support covered the entire APC ticket, from the presidency to the grassroots.

"The mandate we have is from the presidency down to the bottom. All our votes in this community are for the APC - the president, the governor, our senatorial candidate and Abejide himself."

"To make the work effective, the Foundation provided three Toyota Sienna cars to the three Local Government Coordinators and 10 motorcycles to the District Coordinators.

"The unit agents and coordinators were also placed on monthly stipends, with some paid in advance, to encourage optimum performance till the end of the election," he said.

The Chairperson and Co-founder of the Foundation, Mrs. Tola Abayomi Olorunshola, said the health intervention was necessary because many communities lacked functional health facilities and many elderly people could not afford primary healthcare.

"You cannot talk about politics when the people are not healthy, That is why we brought medical facilities to help our elders improve their health," she said.

"Alongside the inauguration, the Foundation commenced a six-day free medical outreach targeting 600 beneficiaries - 200 each in Mopamuro, Yagba East and Yagba West.

"The outreach covers medical consultations, provision of drugs, eye care and other basic health services for the elderly and vulnerable," she said.

The Director General of the Foundation, Bashorun MD Eseyin, described the programme as both political and humanitarian.

"We are not only inaugurating coordinators, we are also bringing healthcare closer to our people. We believe everyone deserves access to healthcare.

"We are using this occasion to reach indigent people of Yagba Federal Constituency, to cater for them health-wise and to empower them to support all APC candidates from top to bottom," Eseyin said.

The Director of Finance, Dr. Femi Modeyin, urged beneficiaries to use the funds and items for the intended purposes, while the Grand Patron, Chief Jide Asah, commended the Foundation and charged the coordinators to deliver on their mandates.

Hon. Ashiru Segun, Special Adviser to Gov. Ododo on Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, said the inauguration would positively affect the party because the candidates were sellable and had records to show.

"No one has broken the record of Rt. Hon. Leke Abejide in Yagba Federal Constituency. Gov. Ododo is doing wonderfully well, and President Tinubu's reforms will soon yield visible results. People should be patient," Segun said.

Similarly, the member representing Mopamuro in the Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon. Olawunmi Jacob, said the project aligned with the APC's door-to-door agenda and would strengthen coordination from the federal to the polling unit level.

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"Mopamuro has never lost any election since the inception of APC. With this structure extended to Yagba East and Yagba West, we are not just talking of winning, we are talking of tripling our previous figures," Jacob said.

Chief Adekunle Abogun, Managing Director of Adekunle Abogun Motors and the Gbobaniyi of Takete-Ide land, who urged successful Yagba sons and daughters in Nigeria and the diaspora to return home and help their people.

He lamented that many people were dying for lack of N10,000 for treatment, disclosing that he had personally sponsored several dangerous surgeries costing millions of naira.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr. Mayowa Olokode, a District Coordinator representing Amuro who received a motorcycle, thanked the Foundation and pledged to use it to mobilise support for Abejide.

"Today is a wonderful day. This motorcycle will give us strength to reach people and bring them into Abejide's camp. I will give myself to make sure this project succeeds," Olokode said.

The event ended with a charge to all agents and coordinators to return to their units, engage the people peacefully and remain consistent until victory is achieved for the APC in 2027.