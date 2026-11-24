Research led by the University of Oxford in partnership with the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Centre for Social Science Research (CSSR) and Tanzania's National Institute for Medical Research revealed that a low-cost mobile app has what it takes to substantially reduce sexual violence against teenagers, particularly girls.

ParentApp - a programme delivered via a smartphone - has been designed to help parents build stronger relationships with their teenagers and encourage open communication to prevent violence and abuse. The tool is an adapted version of the Parenting for Lifelong Health (PLH) programme - a suite of open-access, non-commercialised parenting interventions, designed to prevent child maltreatment, reduce violence in low-resourced settings and improve parent-child relationships. The PLH programme is an initiative of the World Health Organization and UNICEF, and was rolled out together with UCT, Oxford, Stellenbosch University and the universities of Reading and Bangor.

According to Dr Abigail Ornellas, a research officer in the CSSR's Safety and Violence Initiative, the tool was tested on close to 2 400 families from low-resourced communities (both urban and rural) in Tanzania during a cluster-randomised controlled trial. The aim, Dr Ornellas said, was to use the trial to evaluate whether an easy-to-use, accessible app would help parents prevent violence against their children and whether it could be conducted affordably to reach families who might otherwise never have access to parenting support. Caregivers worked through 12 short modules over a 14-week period and received support from trained community-based facilitators via WhatsApp groups.

"Many families face enormous pressures, and parenting support isn't always easy to access, particularly in under-resourced communities. ParentApp offers a way to reach more families at a much lower cost and provide the support they need," Ornellas said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dealing with everyday parenting challenges

The app is the answer parents have been searching for. It covers how to deal with everyday parenting challenges like communicating effectively with teenagers and managing stress levels. In addition, the tool offers practical examples on handling conflict and setting clear boundaries. It also covers other sensitive topics such as identifying, addressing and preventing sexual abuse, and provides parents with easy-to-follow activities and resources to implement at home.

Researchers believe that ParentApp has fulfilled its purpose. Ornellas said their work found that girls whose caregivers used the app reported a 67% reduction in past-year sexual violence victimisation; a 54% drop in past-month exploitation; and a 51% increase in past-month positive parent-child relationships, compared with girls in comparison communities. The research findings also indicate that the tool has helped to improve overall family well-being, including parenting practises - the everyday strategies parents use to raise, guide and care for their children; caregiver and child mental health; family communication; financial coping and social support.

"UCT has been very closely involved with evaluating and developing the programme, working alongside our partners at Oxford and in Tanzania. We also led the economic evaluation of this trial, because showing that something works is not enough - we need to know whether governments can realistically afford to deliver it," Ornellas said.

SA's early, pivotal pilot

Before the trial kicked off in Tanzania, Ornellas said an early pilot was introduced in South Africa and 107 caregivers participated in the study. This initial leg of the research, she explained, was crucial to the broader project and found that caregivers generally considered the content relevant and useful. However, she said, the exercise also revealed certain gaps, which included challenges with accessing technology and difficulties with keeping participants engaged.

"Those lessons helped us improve the programme. We're now doing further piloting in the Eastern Cape, with stronger focus on preventing online sexual violence - something that has become increasingly important for South African parents," she said.

"We've demonstrated that the intervention reduces offline sexual violence by more than half for adolescent girls."

Ornellas said the team are proud that overall research outcomes have been overwhelmingly positive. Through their work, she said, researchers have not only demonstrated that ParentApp works, but that it is affordable to roll-out at scale. She said modelling suggests that the support programme could cost around US$6 (approximately R100) per family when delivered routinely at scale. This includes provision for facilitator support and WhatsApp data but excludes providing smartphones.

"As access to smartphones grow across the continent, we have a real opportunity to make effective parenting support to many more families and improve family life and well-being," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Women Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Trailblazing concept

As they move to the next phase, Ornellas said to researchers' knowledge, ParentApp is the first app-based parenting programme to demonstrate significant effects with reducing sexual violence, exploitation and other forms of abuse.

"That's a pretty remarkable finding."

Since concluding this work, she said researchers have turned their focus towards expanding the use of ParentApp in settings beyond Tanzania to include South Africa; and are exploring how the platform can form part of existing child protection services. Further, Ornellas said, strengthening the content on protecting teens from online sexual violence - a rapidly changing area that many parents are unsure about how to navigate - is their next objective.

"There's still work to be done. But we've now reached a crucial stage, where we've demonstrated that the intervention reduces offline sexual violence by more than half for adolescent girls and is making a difference in the lives of families. That is already a monumental win," Ornellas said.