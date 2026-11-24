Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has urged the Supreme Court to dismiss appeals filed by former Venezuelan Embassy First Secretary Dwight Sagaray and Kenyan national Ahmed Mujivane Omido, seeking to overturn their 20-year prison sentences for the murder of former Venezuelan Ambassador Olga Fonseca Jimenez.

The prosecution wants the apex court to uphold the convictions and sentences imposed on the two, arguing that they were supported by sufficient evidence, including compelling circumstantial evidence linking them to the murder.

The appeals challenge a Court of Appeal judgment delivered on March 7, 2025, which upheld their convictions and 20-year jail terms.

Appearing before a Supreme Court bench presided over by Justice Smokin Wanjala, the DPP maintained that the evidence presented during the trial sufficiently established the appellants' involvement in the murder.

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On Sagaray's claim of diplomatic immunity, the prosecution argued that communication from Venezuelan authorities terminating his diplomatic mission and cancelling his diplomatic passport brought his diplomatic functions to an end.

It further submitted that any residual immunity could not shield him from prosecution for acts falling outside his official diplomatic functions.

The prosecution also dismissed suggestions that the convictions were founded merely on motive or association, arguing that the court relied on the cumulative weight of evidence, including a dispute over control of the Venezuelan Embassy, Sagaray's relationship with Mohammed Ahmed Mohammed Hassan and events surrounding Fonseca's killing.

In opposing Omido's appeal, the DPP argued that his complaints concerning common intention and the handling of his alibi defence were without merit.

The prosecution told the court that Omido's testimony amounted to a denial of participation in the murder rather than an alibi placing him elsewhere when the crime occurred.

The DPP consequently urged the Supreme Court to find that the appeals disclosed no constitutional violations, dismiss them with costs and uphold the 20-year sentences.

Sagaray and Omido were among four people convicted over the murder of Fonseca, who was killed at her residence in Runda, Nairobi, in July 2012.

The other two convicts were Alex Sifuna Wanyonyi and Moses Kiprotich Kalya.

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The murder case attracted considerable attention because of Sagaray's diplomatic position at the time and the subsequent legal dispute over whether he could invoke diplomatic immunity to avoid prosecution.

The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its judgment on notice.