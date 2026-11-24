The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate the attacks on the campaign trail of its senatorial candidate for Delta Central and former Deputy Senate President (DSP), Ovie Omo-Agege.

This is as the NDC strongly condemned what it described as the spate of violence and attacks orchestrated against its members, which reached its peak on Monday in Ughelli, Delta State.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Osa Director, said the campaign trail of Ovie Omo-Agege was allegedly attacked by hoodlums suspected to be agents of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Director said as at press time, four persons had been allegedly feared dead, including a close aide of DSP Omo-Agege, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries. Indeed, Omo-Agege narrowly escaped assassination.

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"This is an attack against the NDC for the umpteenth time in Delta State. It is a clear, calculated, and cowardly attempt to silence opposition voices and scare our members and supporters away from the democratic process.

"We call on the Nigeria Police Force and all relevant security agencies to immediately investigate this dastardly attack, bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to book, and take urgent steps to checkmate the descent of the campaign into a battlefield.

"Election is not war. No life should be lost in the contest for power," he said.

Director declared that the NDC will not be intimidated and cowed, as the party will continue to exercise its constitutional right to participate fully in the forthcoming general elections, and no amount of violence will deter it from rescuing Delta State and Nigeria.

"We commiserate with the families of the deceased, and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," he stated.

Earlier, Omo-Agege narrowly escaped assassination during his campaign in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

However, four members of his campaign team were not so lucky, as they were killed while three others were injured.

According to eyewitness reports from the scene, armed men opened fire at close range on Senator Omo-Agege and his entourage during a peaceful campaign tour to Uduere.

"Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him.

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"We are pained to report that four people, including two of our aides -- Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro -- were shot dead.

"Four others, Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba (who was shot in the neck) and Ayodo Wanogho, were shot at very close range and wounded critically.

"They are currently receiving medical attention. We pray for their speedy recovery and we stand with their families at this dark hour."

Witnesses allege that the attackers were shouting, "It's Omo-Agege we want to kill! It's Omo-Agege we want to kill!"