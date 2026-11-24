Fifteen people died and 25 others were hospitalised after a Canter truck conveying supporters to the campaign flag-off of Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, overturned in Talata Mafara Local Government Area on Monday.

The victims were travelling from Falale, Dankosa and Iyaka villages in Gummi Local Government Area to attend the governor's campaign flag-off when the accident occurred.

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Fourteen people reportedly died instantly, while another victim died as relatives and sympathisers were conducting funeral prayers for those killed in the accident.

A motorist at the scene, Abdulganiu, said 15 people had died, while several others sustained serious injuries and were referred to hospitals in Sokoto for treatment.

"15 people have died. Many others sustained serious injuries, and we are afraid that some of them may not survive," he said.

"Others were taken to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, and Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital for treatment," he added.

A nurse at Gummi General Hospital said six victims sustained severe injuries and were referred to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital and Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital.

She said the victims suffered serious fractures, including broken legs and other bones.

A family associate, Ibrahim Lauwali, said funeral prayers had been conducted for 14 victims who died at the scene.

"We observed the funeral prayers for 14 people who died instantly after the accident. While we were at the cemetery trying to bury them, another person who had also died was brought in," he said.

When contacted, the Chairman of Gummi Local Government Area, Hon. Aminu Falale, confirmed the incident but said he could not immediately establish the exact number of casualties.

"I cannot actually ascertain the number of people involved because I am traumatised. Many of the people are from my village and my community," Falale said.

"I immediately directed that anybody with serious injuries should be referred to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, or Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital.

"As of now, I do not have the actual figures of those who died or those referred to the hospitals. We are still compiling the data. You can contact me around 9 or 10am tomorrow for the final figures," he added.

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Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Zamfara State Police Command were unsuccessful as the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar, did not respond to calls as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara State APC Presidential and Gubernatorial Campaign Council confirmed the death toll at 15 in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Malam Abubakar M. Nakwada.

The Council announced the postponement of its rally scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Maru Local Government Area, in honour of the victims and the late former Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe.