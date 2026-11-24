No fewer than 94 per cent of Nigerians living with HIV and receiving antiretroviral treatment have achieved viral suppression, indicating significant progress in the country's efforts to improve treatment outcomes and reduce HIV transmission.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) disclosed that the achievement formed part of Nigeria's progress towards the global 95-95-95 targets for HIV testing, treatment and viral suppression.

The Director-General of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, made this known at a press briefing in Abuja ahead of the 2026 World AIDS Day.

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According to her, 80 per cent of people living with HIV in Nigeria knew their status, while 98 per cent of those diagnosed were enrolled on antiretroviral treatment.

She added that 94 per cent of those receiving treatment had achieved viral suppression.

Viral suppression occurs when antiretroviral drugs reduce the amount of HIV in a person's blood to very low levels, enabling them to live healthier lives and preventing sexual transmission of the virus when the viral load remains undetectable.

The figures reflect progress in expanding HIV testing and treatment services, although Nigeria is yet to achieve the global 95-95-95 targets.

Ilori said the agency was working to strengthen community-led testing and prevention, improve access to treatment and integrate HIV services into primary healthcare facilities.

She also emphasised the need for increased domestic funding and stronger state government commitment to sustain the country's HIV response.

Nigeria has also recorded a decline in annual AIDS-related deaths from 80,000 in 2010 to 32,000 in 2025, representing a reduction of about 60 per cent.

New HIV infections also fell from 130,000 in 2010 to 64,000 in 2025, while national HIV prevalence declined from 5.8 per cent in 2001 to 1.3 per cent in 2025.

The 2026 World AIDS Day is being marked under the theme, "Ending AIDS Starts with Access: Equity, Ownership, and Sustainability."