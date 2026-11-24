The death toll from the boat mishap in Bayelsa State has risen to 32 following the recovery of three additional bodies, as the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 16, Regina Udoette, visited the scene of the incident.

Udoette, accompanied by the Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Saka Ajao Adewale, visited Ayama-Ijaw waterside in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area on Monday to assess the situation and receive updates on the ongoing search and recovery operation.

During the visit, the police team interacted with marine transport workers and members of the Red Cross rescue team involved in the operation.

The latest recovery brought the number of confirmed deaths from 29 to 32, deepening the tragedy that has thrown affected communities into mourning.

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The AIG, who visited on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and the Bayelsa State Government, while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

She, however, raised concerns over alleged violations of maritime safety regulations, particularly the overloading of the boat and failure to comply with compulsory life jacket requirements.

Udoette said information provided by maritime personnel indicated that the boat, reportedly designed to carry 200 passengers, was loaded with more than 500 people before the incident.

Describing the reported overloading as a recipe for disaster, she urged the Bayelsa State Ministry of Transport and marine transport unions to strengthen the enforcement of safety regulations to prevent a recurrence.

She specifically called for strict compliance with approved passenger limits and compulsory use of life jackets, urging authorities to sanction operators who disregard the rules.

Speaking with journalists, the AIG said the incident should serve as a warning to boat operators and passengers about the dangers of ignoring basic safety precautions.

She also blamed passengers' alleged refusal to comply with safety instructions as one of the issues that needed urgent attention.

"Some of these deaths are avoidable deaths. Many of the passengers refuse to obey safety rules. My Bible tells me obedience is better than sacrifice. There are rules and regulations on life jackets and overloading, but they refused," she said.

Udoette urged residents who depend on water transportation to take safety instructions seriously, stressing that passengers also had a responsibility to protect their lives.

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"For the living, this is a big lesson to everyone who wants to use a boat for their journey. They should listen to the rules. People should use common sense. This disaster is avoidable," she added.

The AIG also commended President Bola Tinubu for his response and expression of sympathy following the tragedy.