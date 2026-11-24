Published: November 24, 2026

MONROVIA -- The Liberia Labour and Governance Alliance (LILGA) has applauded the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) for regularizing 304 volunteers and contractors into formal employment, describing the decision as a major step toward ending prolonged job insecurity while urging the corporation to address approximately 140 additional cases reportedly awaiting review.

The labour advocacy organization said the exercise, undertaken under the leadership of LEC Managing Director Mohammed M. Sheriff, represents significant progress in improving employment conditions, recognizing workers' contributions and advancing Liberia's Decent Work Agenda.

According to LILGA, the regularization covers 149 former volunteers and 155 contractors who had been serving the state-owned electricity corporation under employment arrangements that offered limited job security.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement issued through its executive director, George Sahr Tengbeh, the organization commended LEC management for taking steps to transition the affected workers into formal employment, describing the move as an important intervention in addressing precarious labour practices.

LILGA particularly praised the head of LEC's Anti-Power Theft Department, Mary Broh, whose department reportedly accounts for 89 of the volunteers included in the exercise.

The organization also extended appreciation to the government of Liberia and the corporation's management team for what it described as a commitment to improving workers' welfare and employment security.

Tengbeh maintained that the initiative goes beyond an administrative employment decision, arguing that workers who have contributed to institutional operations over extended periods deserve clearly defined employment relationships and appropriate workplace protections.

"Decent work is not merely about creating jobs; it is also about transforming precarious jobs into dignified and protected employment," Tengbeh emphasized.

The organization linked the regularization exercise to Liberia's Decent Work Act of 2015, which establishes standards for employment relationships, workers' rights, social protection and workplace conditions.

LILGA cited Section 1.2(a) of the law, which identifies the promotion of quality employment, protection of workers' rights, social protection and participation in social dialogue among its central objectives.

It also referenced Section 1.5(d), which establishes a presumption of employee status under certain circumstances, regardless of how an employment arrangement is described.

According to the organization, factors such as employer control over working hours, integration into an institution, economic dependence and the provision of work equipment can help determine whether an individual should legally be considered an employee.

LILGA argued that these provisions demonstrate why employers should examine the actual working conditions of volunteers, casual workers and contractors rather than relying exclusively on their employment titles.

The group further cited Section 13.1 of the Decent Work Act, which provides for employment contracts of definite or indefinite duration and requires essential particulars, including job responsibilities, remuneration and employment terms.

It also pointed to Section 13.2, which provides qualifying casual employees who have worked regularly and systematically for the same employer for six months the right to elect conversion to full-time or part-time employment, depending on their usual working hours.

The organization maintained that these legal provisions reinforce the importance of formalizing employment relationships and ensuring that workers receive applicable protections.

Beyond the Decent Work Act, LILGA referenced Liberia's 2012 Civil Service Standing Orders, particularly provisions concerning merit-based recruitment, appointments and transparent personnel administration.

However, it acknowledged that the application of those provisions to LEC employees depends on the corporation's governing framework and the legal nature of their appointments.

LILGA also highlighted Liberia's commitments under International Labour Organization conventions addressing freedom of association, collective bargaining, equal remuneration and discrimination in employment.

The organization said these standards underscore the importance of creating workplaces where employees enjoy fair treatment, employment security and protection of their fundamental rights.

Despite welcoming the regularization of the 304 workers, LILGA expressed concern about approximately 140 additional cases reportedly remaining under consideration by LEC management.

It encouraged the corporation to sustain the exercise and ensure that all eligible individuals receive fair, transparent and timely consideration.

The organization emphasized that formal employment should be accompanied by clearly defined contractual terms, appropriate remuneration, social protection and access to applicable workplace benefits.

According to Tengbeh, improving Liberia's labour market requires institutions to move beyond simply creating jobs and begin addressing the quality and security of employment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He stressed that economic development should not come at the expense of workers' dignity, maintaining that employers have a responsibility to align their employment practices with national labour laws and international commitments.

LILGA also called on other public corporations, government institutions and private employers to review their employment structures, particularly where individuals have remained volunteers or contractors for extended periods while performing essential institutional duties.

The organization argued that prolonged insecure employment arrangements could undermine workers' welfare and institutional productivity, making regularization an important consideration for employers.

It encouraged institutions to establish lawful pathways toward more stable employment relationships while ensuring compliance with applicable recruitment and personnel procedures.

LILGA maintained that employment security, fair compensation and workplace protections are essential to strengthening productivity, institutional efficiency and sustainable economic development.

The organization congratulated Sheriff, Broh and the entire LEC management team for the initiative, expressing hope that the remaining cases would receive similar attention.