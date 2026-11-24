Nairobi — Matthias Dandois, a French rider widely regarded as one of the greatest BMX flatland athletes of all time, is slated to arrive in Nairobi on Thursday bringing his signature riding style to the city's streets.

Dandois will be part of the judging panel at Red Bull Scramboo on Saturday, November 28, before spending an afternoon meeting and exchanging tricks with the local BMX community at Central Park on Sunday.

-How it works-

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

There are no ramps and no jumps. The rider uses only a flat surface and the bike, which is spun, flipped and balanced on its pegs while the rider's feet stay off the floor.

Done well, it looks less like cycling and more like choreography on two wheels. Only a few people in the world do it better than Dandois.

He won his first world title in 2008, aged just 19. In 2024, in Abu Dhabi, he won the UCI BMX Flatland World Championship, a record 10th world crown.

Over almost two decades at the top, he has also become known for street riding, turning staircases, pavements and city squares into his personal playground.

His creativity has taken him well beyond the sport, as far as the cover of Vogue Arabia.

From world champion to the craziest DIY bike race in Nairobi

On Saturday, Dandois joins the judging panel at Uhuru Park for the third edition of Red Bull Scramboo, an unconventional bike race where creativity matters just as much as crossing the finishing line.

Red Bull Scramboo challenges teams of three to build and customise their own bikes, then take on a downhill course full of obstacles. The teams will be scored on creativity, style, speed and performance.

Team Flintstones won the first edition in 2024, and Team Peacocks took the 2025 title in front of a capacity crowd. This year, 60 riders in 20 teams will be performing in front of one of the most creative riders the sport has ever produced.

A day with Nairobi's BMX riders

The visit will wrap up on Sunday at the newly remodelled Central Park, where Dandois will spend an afternoon meeting Nairobi's BMX rider.

The session includes a meet-and-greet, riding demonstrations and a skills exchange session.

Young riders get a rare chance to learn directly from a world champion, and Dandois gets to see the talent and passion of the city's riding scene for himself.

Dandois is relishing the Nairobi experience: "I've ridden all over the world, but the thing I love most is meeting local riders and seeing how they make the sport their own. I can't wait to see what Nairobi has, to learn some new tricks and to share a few of mine."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The visit is a celebration of the creativity, individuality and community that make BMX more than just a sport, bringing together riders from different backgrounds through a shared love for life on two wheels.