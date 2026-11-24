Sporting Lagos F.C has officially partnered with Locker Room Bonus (LRB), the direct-to-athlete reward programme supported by betPawa. The

agreement is LRB's first with an individual club and follows Sporting

Lagos's promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Sporting Lagos experienced the LRB model during its 2025/26 Nigeria

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

National League (NNL) campaign. The new agreement brings those match-win bonuses into the club's NPFL season.

Under the terms of the agreement, every eligible player and technical backroom staff member will receive a fixed bonus for each competitive victory.

Payouts are delivered directly to personal mobile-money wallets before the squad leaves the dressing room, bypassing administrative bottlenecks and connecting on-pitch results directly to immediate Compensation.

Sporting Lagos Head of Football, Ayobami Animasahun, explained: "Getting to the NPFL took more than the 11 players people saw on matchday. It took an entire group working together, week after week. We want to carry that respect for the whole team into this next chapter. When we win, the reward should reach the players and staff who made it happen while the moment is still theirs. This partnership makes that part of how we operate."

Nii Armah Ashong-Katai- Regional Manager -West and Central Africa, betPawa said: "Athlete welfare is central to betPawa. We aim to support athletes, help

them improve, and boost their well-being wherever they compete.

He said extending the Locker Room Bonus to non-onboarded leagues ensures

more athletes benefit directly. Partnering with Sporting Lagos (our first

African club LRB signee) highlights our dedication to rewarding athletes

everywhere."

According to LRB, "to ensure transparency and eliminate friction, the disbursements rely on verified digital identity and mobile-money rails powered by pawaPass and pawaPay."

Ashong-Katai stressed: "Operating across both football and basketball on the continent, Locker Room Bonus maintains an uncompromising standard of equal

compensation rates across all eligible men's and women's rosters.

According to verified figures published on the programme's official portal

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

(lrb.betpawa.com), the expansion to Sporting Lagos reinforces an essential operating principle: true sports development begins by delivering transparent, immediate recognition straight to the athletes who earn it on the pitch.

The partnership lands as Locker Room Bonus hits a landmark moment with more than USD2 million now paid directly to players and coaches across nine African markets since the programme launched in 2022/23.

RESULTS

Euromatch NPFL

Abia War 0-0 Enyimba

Barau 5-0 Inter Lagos

Khalifa 2-0 Katsina

Nasarawa 2-0 W'Wolves

Rangers 2-0 Shooting

Rivers Utd 6-0 Tornadoes

Premier League

Hull 2-0 Brighton

Liverpool 4-0 Man Utd

Serie A

Juventus 4-0 Venezia

Bologna 1-1 Udinese

AC Milan 5-1 Frosinone

Atalanta 4-4 Inter