The much-awaited official opening game of the 2026 Zenith Bank Delta Principals Cup will take place on Thursday, November 26, at the St. Patrick School, Asaba, Delta State.

According to the organisers, the game will be between Asagba Secondary School Asaba and Unity Secondary School Okpanam Asaba.

In his words, the CEO of Hidea Plus, the organisers of the tournament, Tony Pemu, said top dignitaries of the ministry of secondary school and the state FA including chieftains of the sponsors, Zenith Bank, are expected to grace the occasion.

"We had to postpone the official kickoff due to some circumstances in the past," Pemu said.

"But we have been able to get along with the preliminary and almost getting to the zonal elimination.

"The kickoff is between Asagba Secondary School Asaba and Unity Secondary School Okpanam, and so many dignitaries are expected.

"It is going to be an exciting moment as always since the return of the Principals' Cup in Delta State."

While reiterating Zenith Bank's commitment to sports development in Nigeria, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, says she is looking forward to another exciting tournament.

According to the CEO, the financial institution is committed to the progress of sports, especially the youths, hence the investment in the Delta Principals' Cup in the last few years.