The Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State was agog on Saturday as golfers, friends, family members and well-wishers gathered to celebrate Chief Blessing Ovbiye Esq., as he marked his Golden Jubilee in grand style with a colourful golf tournament in his honour.

The Don Bless @ 50 Golf Tournament was more than a sporting competition, but a celebration of a man whose 50th birthday brought together golfers from UBTH, Ogunu Golf Club, Warri; Ibori Golf and Country Club (IGCC), Asaba; SAC Golf Section, Sapele, and other invited clubs, all united by friendship, sportsmanship and love for the celebrant.

The weeklong birthday celebration began with the sponsorship of Ladies' Monday Golf Kitty; Visitation to Orphanage Homes for charity; Caddies' Golf Tournament; Pro/Eaglets Golf Tournament, and Thanksgiving Service at St. James Anglican Church, Akpakpava followed by Grand Reception and Book Launch @ the Meridian Lodge Hotel.

The Local Organizing Committee headed by Andrew Young organised a fitting tournament that produced exciting golf, thrilling finishes and worthy champions. David Orhewere playing handicap 28 emerged as the overall winner after returning an impressive 67 net to take the biggest prize of the day.

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In the men's 0-18 category, Prince Vincent Igiehon (hcp 17) claimed the top prize with a score of 70 net, finishing ahead of Felix Utaji (12) who settled for the runner-up position with 71 net, while Jude Igbinadolor (12) took third place with 72 net. Adesoji Benson won the Best Gross prize in the category with 81 Gross.

The men's 19 and above category was won by Chibuike Obasi who played 69 net. He was followed by Daniel Awelera who finished as runner-up with 72 net, while Emmanuel Usoh Esq took third place with 75 net.

In the ladies 0-28 regular category, Lady Captain, Mrs. Joy Omorogiuwa won with a net score of 70, ahead of fmr lady Captain, Suwadeetu Mahmud who finished as runner-up with 73 net, while Sala Oise Esq. took third place with 74 net. Ehis Igbinadolor won the best gross prize in the category with 80 gross.

Dr. Mrs. Adesuwa Aigbokhaode won the ladies 29 and above category with 72 net. She finished ahead of Juliet Ogbeifun who was runner-up with 74 ner, while Paula Oghumah settled for third place with 75 net.

In the veteran men category, Elder Monday Ikhureigbe emerged winner with 74 net, ahead of Chief Afam Obanor who finished as runner-up with 74 net, while in the super vet men category, Dr. John Ogbeide took the top honour with 81 net.

Similarly, fmr Lady Captain, Juliet Ugiagbe emerged winner of the veteran ladies category with 70 net, while Omosefe Osaghae finished as runner-up with 73 net. In the super veteran ladies category, Prof. Josephine Mokwuenyi claimed victory with 89 net.

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The guest men category saw Peter Igbogo of UBTH emerge Winner with 73 net. Innocent Okotubu, also of UBTH, finished as runner-up with 75 net, while his UBTH colleague, Richlove Idehen, claimed third place with 75 net.

The guest ladies category was won by Vicky Ireyetoju of Ogunu, Warri, who returned 71 NETT. Abundant Oyekan of UBTH finished as runner-up with 72 net.

In the special prizes, Felix Utaji and Ehis Igbinadolor won the longest drive hole 10 men's and ladies. Prince Joshua Toba and Prof. O. Dawodu won the nearest the pin hole 14 mens and ladies respectively.

The high point of the day was the celebration of Chief Blessing Ovbiye at 50, a milestone that the golf community marked with joy, camaraderie and a befitting tournament in his honour.

Moreover, the celebrant commended all participants for their enthusiasm and sportsmanship, noting that the event was designed not only to mark a milestone birthday but also to foster fellowship within the golfing community.

The BCGS Captain, Engr Stephen Ebaretonbofa thanked members, guests and all those who contributed immensely to the success of the tournament, and for using it to bring golfers together.

The Section members congratulated Chief Blessing Ovbiye on his 50.