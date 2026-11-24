In the presence of an award-winning underwater photographer, the ocean becomes a space of community, acceptance and transcendence - and sheer delight in the art and playfulness of it all.

Every new experience is a frontier, and people will go to great lengths to cross one. They'll gasp their way up Kilimanjaro to prove they can, or walk through the bush to get close to big game that could slice, skewer or squash them. Ask why they do it and the answer's usually some version of growth: a new skill, a braver self.

So what, exactly, might you learn about yourself in 16°C water in the Great African Kelp Forest, False Bay, with your naked breasts thrust up against the bare buttocks of a woman you've never met before?

Just a few trifling things, like making friends is easier than you think, and that opens up possibilities. A community of women can get you through a lot. When women stop experiencing themselves body first, they have the freedom to experience life more directly.

And if you can walk out of False Bay naked after an underwater session with women you've just met, there's probably no limit to what you can do.

All this may explain why, as you read this, more than 200 (mostly) middle-aged women are lobbying to be the next ones to rip their cozzies from their freezing...