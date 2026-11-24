Hardrock FC were crowned 2026 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions last Saturday after beating FC Platinum 1-0 at Chahwanda Stadium in Kwekwe.

The Midlands-based side secured the historic achievement through a solitary strike from Prince Dube who scored an early goal.

Hardrock went into the final match knowing that victory would guarantee them the championship, with Kelvin Kaindu's men holding a two point advantage over Scottland FC, who were also chasing the title away at Gibbo where they were playing Triangle in a match that ended 2-1.

Saturday's triumph marks a historic moment for Kwekwe football, with Hardrock becoming the first club from the City of Gold to win the country's top flight league title.

Other than the above mentioned record, Hardrock have also joined a very small list of clubs from outside Harare and Bulawayo to lift the championship the other being FC Platinum, Simba Bhora and St Paul's Musami.

"We knew this was ours to take but we had to fight.

"I am happy with the boys and how they played. I think we all deserve this as a team, we worked for it," said Kaindu.

The championship represents a major milestone in his coaching career, as it marks his first league title in his coaching history.