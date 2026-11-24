A high Court judge has ordered an estranged husband to buy out his ex-wife's 50 percent stake in their Bulawayo house or face its forced sale.

The ruling brings to an end a bitter property dispute that has dragged through the courts for more than two years and involved two marriages, two divorces and litigation spanning continents.

Justice Joel Mambara ruled that Sitabile Mabel Ndebele was entitled to half of the property at No. 14 Irene Avenue, Kenilworth, Bulawayo, dismissing her former husband Melusi Mhlanga's attempts to deny her ownership and introduce a previously undisclosed divorce settlement allegedly signed in the United States.

In a recent judgment, the judge opened by capturing the extraordinary history behind the dispute, which began when the couple bought the house in June 1992.

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"Thirty-four years, one Atlantic Ocean and at least one divorce later, the wife wants out of the co-ownership and the husband will not let her go. That, shorn of its procedural detours, is the whole of this case," Justice Mambara said.

The court found that the property, measuring 1,023 square metres, had been registered in the couple's names in equal shares, giving Ndebele an enforceable legal right to half of it regardless of who had provided the purchase money.

The dispute took a dramatic turn when Mhlanga attempted to introduce three documents in his closing submissions, claiming they showed that the couple had remarried in Las Vegas in November 2004, divorced again in California in April 2008 and signed a marital settlement agreement under which Ndebele allegedly relinquished her property claims.

But the judge rejected the documents, finding that they had never been disclosed during discovery, were not part of the pleadings and had been introduced without the court's permission.

Justice Mambara likened Mhlanga's handling of the matrimonial history to a serial novel, expressing displeasure at the late disclosure of the documents.

"The defendant's matrimonial history, it seems, is being published in instalments, in the manner of a Victorian serial novel," she said.

In his original plea filed in September 2024, Mhlanga had maintained that the parties were still married and described the Nebraska divorce as a "mere simulation".

However, after another High Court judge ruled that their marriage had been dissolved by a Nebraska court on July 23, 2004, Mhlanga introduced the alleged second marriage and divorce in his latest submissions.

"Readers of Dickens waited a month for the next chapter. This court has waited two years," Justice Mambara remarked.

The judge said the three documents were not disclosed in Mhlanga's discovery affidavit, which had listed only pleadings and correspondence, with the second schedule recording "Nil".

He had also admitted in his submissions that the documents had only come into his possession after the court issued directions for written submissions, and that certified copies of the complete records were still being obtained.

Rejecting the attempt to introduce the material, Justice Mambara said litigation could not be conducted through surprise revelations after one party had already presented its case.

"Litigation is not a game of cards in which a party keeps an ace up his sleeve and plays it after his opponent has spoken," she ruled.

She added that accepting the documents would unfairly ambush Ndebele, who had filed her submissions first and had no opportunity to respond.

The judge further held that the alleged 2008 settlement had never been pleaded as a defence and could not be smuggled into the proceedings through closing submissions.

"I shall therefore disregard the three annexures to the defendant's submissions, together with every submission advanced on the strength of them," she ruled.

With the documents excluded, the court turned to the deed of transfer registered in 1992, which expressly recorded that the property had been transferred to Mhlanga and Ndebele "in equal shares".

Mhlanga had argued that he paid for the property and that his former wife's name was included on the title deed as a gesture of love and affection rather than an indication of genuine ownership.

But the judge delivered a stinging response, making it clear that romantic intentions could not override the legal consequences of registering property in two names.

"Love, it has been said, is blind. Conveyancing is not," Justice Mambara said.

"A man who places his wife's name on a title deed, in equal shares, before the Registrar of Deeds, has done far more than send her flowers. He has given her a real right enforceable against the whole world, including himself."

She said Mhlanga could not take back that right decades later simply because the marriage had collapsed.

"The law does not permit him to take back that gift, a generation later, simply because the romance has cooled," she ruled.

The judge relied on established Supreme Court decisions confirming that registration of immovable property creates enforceable real rights and that a spouse whose name appears on a title deed as a joint owner is entitled to an undivided half share.

She also noted that Mhlanga had failed to plead fraud, undue influence, mistake or any other legally recognised factor that could invalidate the registration.

The court consequently declared the former spouses equal joint owners, each entitled to an undivided 50 percent share.

Justice Mambara then invoked the legal principle that nobody can be forced to remain in joint ownership against their will, granting Ndebele's application for termination of co-ownership.

The judge observed that the couple, who now both live in the United States, had been unable to agree on the fate of the Bulawayo property despite prolonged litigation.

"They cannot agree on who paid for it, and they plainly cannot agree on anything else," she said, referring to a precast wall erected around the property.

"Co-ownership between former spouses who live apart, who litigate across continents, and who have not been able to agree on the fate of a single house in more than two years of litigation, is a relationship that the law will not force upon either of them."

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Mhlanga had also sought an accounting of municipal rates, insurance premiums, repairs dating back to 2018 and rental income before any money was paid to his former wife.

However, the court rejected the request, noting that he had neither pleaded nor filed a counterclaim for those expenses and had failed to raise them during the pre-trial conference.

The judge said such claims could not simply emerge in closing submissions after the other party had already presented her case.

On the division of the property, the court gave Mhlanga the first opportunity to retain the house by buying out Ndebele's half share.

The parties have 30 days to agree on a registered valuer, failing which the High Court Registrar will appoint one. The valuation costs will be shared equally.

Mhlanga will then have 90 days from the date the valuation report is delivered to pay Ndebele half the property's assessed value.

Should he fail to pay within that period, the house must be sold by private treaty to the best advantage, with the net proceeds divided equally.

The Sheriff of the High Court was authorised to sign transfer and sale documents on behalf of either party should they refuse to cooperate, including attending to capital gains tax assessment with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Mhlanga was also ordered to pay his former wife's legal costs, including costs reserved during the preliminary proceedings.